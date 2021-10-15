Cayuga County farmland owners may apply for land trust funding

Farmland owners interested in protecting land from development are invited to apply for land trust funding.

The Cayuga County Agriculture & Farmland Protection Board announced on Friday that it has opened a new round for pre-applications for farmland protection and invites all farmland owners who are interested in permanently protecting their land from future development to apply.

In a news release, the Cayuga County Planning Department said that, as with years past, it will receive and review all pre-applications submitted by the posted deadline. The AFPB will then review and rank the pre-applications.

The planning department said that since the state Department of Agriculture & Markets has been conducting open rounds of funding rather than the previous highly competitive rounds, there is likely to be a much higher number of Cayuga County pre-applications endorsed by the AFPB this year than previous years. The endorsed farms will remain on file and available for selection by one or more area land trusts at any time as funding becomes available.

The AFPB is hoping that this shift from pre-application rounds every 2-3 years to one large round now with an annual window for those who have never applied before, will ultimately increase the number of eligible and awarded farms in Cayuga County.

All interested farmland owners should visit cayugacounty.us/693/Purchase-of-Development-Rights or contact senior planner Kari Terwilliger at (315) 253-1485 or kterwilliger@cayugacounty.us for more information and to obtain a pre-application. The deadline to submit pre-applications is Dec. 1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0