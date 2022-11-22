Cayuga County fines Sterling Renaissance Festival $5K for numerous food safety violations

A popular attraction in northern Cayuga County has paid a hefty fine after health inspectors found numerous sanitary code violations over the summer.

The Cayuga County Board of Health approved a consent order on Tuesday that requires the Sterling Renaissance Festival to pay a $5,000 fine and agree to a compliance plan that must be implemented before the festival reopens next year.

The order follows two inspections on July 30 and Aug. 13 that found 11 critical-hazard and 33 sanitation and maintenance violations at the Sterling Performing Arts Center, which hosts the festival.

Most of the violations were either for improper food temperatures or a lack of accurate thermometers at stands. At one stand, inspectors saw barbecue sauce, food debris and dirt in the ice. Another booth had wastewater flowing down a path and into a storm train, according to the order.

Eileen O'Connor, director of environmental health at the Cayuga County Health Department, told the board that an initial inspection on July 10 found no issues at the festival. That changed when inspectors returned three weeks later.

"At the beginning of the season, they all had thermometers and things are functioning," she said. "But as the season progresses, that's where they fall off."

Doug Waterbury, who owns the Sterling Renaissance Festival, agreed to a compliance plan that requires repairs in some food booths and all facilities must be cleaned by May 1. Two weeks before the festival opens, all walk-in coolers and freezers must have working lights and accurate thermometers, sinks must have hot water, soap and paper towels, food booths must have working thermometers and food service workers must complete safe food handling training.

The festival's 2023 run begins July 1 and continues through Aug. 13.

There is a history of food safety violations at the Sterling Renaissance Festival. The health department said its inspectors have found 34 critical-hazard and 94 sanitation and maintenance violations in the festival's past three operating seasons.

"There is a lot going on at this facility in a very short time period," O'Connor said. "They get a lot of people through there."

Under the consent order, Waterbury agreed to pay a $5,000 fine instead of appearing at a Cayuga County Board of Health hearing. He told The Citizen that they "listened carefully to what (the health department) said and took appropriate actions and got it squared away."