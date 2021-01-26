Cayuga County fines three businesses for COVID-19 violations; hospitalizations down

The Cayuga County Board of Health approved $50 fines for three businesses that violated New York's COVID-19 mask mandate.

Dollar General in Moravia, Five Below in Auburn and NAPA Auto Parts in Sennett signed consent orders acknowledging the violations and agreed to pay $50 fines. The penalties stem from what Cayuga County Health Department inspectors observed while at the stores.

An inspector reported that an employee at Dollar General was not wearing a face covering within six feet of customers and other employees. There were also "several patrons" improperly wearing face coverings in the store.

At Five Below, an inspection found that two workers weren't properly wearing face coverings while within six feet of customers and other employees. Another employee lowered their mask to their chin while working on a display and talking to an employee who was less than six feet away.

Two employees at NAPA Auto Parts weren't properly wearing face coverings within six feet of customers.