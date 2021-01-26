Cayuga County fines three businesses for COVID-19 violations; hospitalizations down

The Cayuga County Board of Health approved $50 fines for three businesses that violated New York's COVID-19 mask mandate.
Dollar General in Moravia, Five Below in Auburn and NAPA Auto Parts in Sennett signed consent orders acknowledging the violations and agreed to pay $50 fines. The penalties stem from what Cayuga County Health Department inspectors observed while at the stores.
An inspector reported that an employee at Dollar General was not wearing a face covering within six feet of customers and other employees. There were also "several patrons" improperly wearing face coverings in the store.
At Five Below, an inspection found that two workers weren't properly wearing face coverings while within six feet of customers and other employees. Another employee lowered their mask to their chin while working on a display and talking to an employee who was less than six feet away.
Two employees at NAPA Auto Parts weren't properly wearing face coverings within six feet of customers.
The Cayuga County Health Department has fined 32 businesses for violating an executive order issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo requiring masks to be worn when social distancing cannot be maintained. First-time offenders are issued consent orders and they agree to sign the documents, they will pay a $50 fine. Repeat offenders could be called to a hearing and face a stiffer penalty.
In other news:
• Cayuga County has 339 active COVID-19 cases and 1,624 residents in mandatory quarantine, according to the latest update from the health department.
There were 43 new cases admitted on Monday. Twenty-three cases are awaiting admission into isolation. These cases, which aren't included in the active and confirmed case tallies, are residents who tested positive for the virus but haven't been contacted to be placed into mandatory isolation.
No new deaths were reported. The county's COVID-related death toll stands at 76.
There are 23 COVID-19 patients at Auburn Community Hospital, the lowest number of hospitalizations since Dec. 14. One week ago, there were 46 virus-related hospitalizations in the county.
