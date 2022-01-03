Cayuga County finishes 2021 with more than 9,000 COVID-19 cases, 91 deaths

In the first full year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cayuga County had more than 9,000 confirmed cases, over 90 deaths and more than half of its population fully vaccinated.

The county had 1,889 new cases in December to finish 2021 with 9,005 cases. n addition to December, there were two other months (January and September) with over 1,000 new cases. The 2,010 cases in January 2021 were the second-most of any month in the pandemic, trailing only December 2020 (2,024).

There were 91 COVID deaths in Cayuga County last year, with 60 of those occurring in January. After four straight months with no virus-related fatalities from April through July, there has been at least one COVID death in five consecutive months, including six in December.

As the county entered the new year, there were 201 new cases over the weekend. Contact tracers have been working through a backlog of at least 500 cases. The influx of positive test results is due to laboratory delays, according to the health department.

With 551 active cases, Cayuga County has its most residents in isolation in nearly a year. However, at this time one year ago, there were nearly double (1,002) the number of active cases.

Hospitalizations ticked back up to 23, an increase of five since the county's last report. But it lags behind the total number of hospitalizations at this point in January 2020 when there were 40 COVID-related patients at Auburn Community Hospital and an unknown number of residents being treated at other central New York hospitals.

This month is the one-year anniversary of Cayuga County beginning its mass vaccination effort. While the COVID-19 vaccines were first available for select populations in December 2020, the county health department began holding clinics for eligible residents in January 2021.

One year in, 56.5% of county residents — 43,297 people — are fully vaccinated. Adults ages 18 and older are eligible for all three vaccines (Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer), while children ages 5-17 can get the Pfizer shots.

The health department will hold more vaccination clinics this week at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center. From 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, a clinic will be held for children ages 5-11 who are eligible to get first or second doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Walk-ins will be accepted.

A clinic is also scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Pfizer shots, including boosters, will be available. Registration is required. Another clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for children ages 5-11. Walk-ins will be accepted.

More information about the clinics, including how to make an appointment, can be found at cayugacounty.us/health.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.