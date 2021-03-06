Cayuga County first dose vaccinations exceed 20%

A fifth of Cayuga County's population has received its first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the state Department of Health's online tracker, 15,653 county residents received a first coronavirus shot as of Saturday, a total representing 20.3% of the total population. That percentage is up from 16.8% of residents who had received first shots a week earlier.
The statewide first-dose rate as of Saturday was 17.6%, with total first doses exceeding 3.5 million.
Two of three vaccines currently approved for use in the United States — manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer — require a second booster shot for full effectiveness. A one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson was first put into use this week, including at overnight clinics at the New York State Fairgrounds in Geddes.
Trends are also positive in Cayuga County for COVID-19 case volume.
The state reported the county's test positivity rate through Friday was down to 1.6% on a seven-day rolling average basis, compared with 2.2% a week earlier. Cayuga County's highest rate was 13.4% on Jan. 3, and has been falling steadily since that peak. The statewide seven-day rate on Friday was at 3.2%.
In its COVID-19 situational update published Friday afternoon, the Cayuga County Health Department said it admitted nine newly confirmed cases on Wednesday and 15 on Thursday, with total active cases requiring a resident to be isolated at 90. The active case number was up from 77 on Wednesday but down from 145 on Feb. 26.
Severe cases in Cayuga County continued to stay low. There were two hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Auburn Community Hospital, down from three reported on Wednesday.
The county health department also urged people to make arrangements to get vaccinated if they are eligible under the state's prioritization rules. In Cayuga County, residents can sign up for county-run clinics by contacting their city, town or village office to be put on a waiting list and then be contacted when an appointment is available.
"To make the most efficient use of our vaccines, if you are on multiple lists please cancel any appointment that you will not need," the department said. "Cancellations should occur in the manner in which you registered."
Several pharmacies in the county are also vaccinating and should be contacted directly to inquire about scheduling appointments.
New Yorkers can schedule appointments at state-run clinics, including the one at the faigrounds, by visiting am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov. A state hotline for scheduling of vaccination appointments is also available at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).