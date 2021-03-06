Cayuga County first dose vaccinations exceed 20%

A fifth of Cayuga County's population has received its first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the state Department of Health's online tracker, 15,653 county residents received a first coronavirus shot as of Saturday, a total representing 20.3% of the total population. That percentage is up from 16.8% of residents who had received first shots a week earlier.

The statewide first-dose rate as of Saturday was 17.6%, with total first doses exceeding 3.5 million.

Two of three vaccines currently approved for use in the United States — manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer — require a second booster shot for full effectiveness. A one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson was first put into use this week, including at overnight clinics at the New York State Fairgrounds in Geddes.

Trends are also positive in Cayuga County for COVID-19 case volume.

The state reported the county's test positivity rate through Friday was down to 1.6% on a seven-day rolling average basis, compared with 2.2% a week earlier. Cayuga County's highest rate was 13.4% on Jan. 3, and has been falling steadily since that peak. The statewide seven-day rate on Friday was at 3.2%.