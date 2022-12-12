Cayuga County flu cases tripled in one week

In a joint statement, Auburn Community Hospital and the Cayuga County Health Department are urging residents to get the flu vaccine as cases rise and contribute to the strain on the local health care system.

The state Department of Health reported 44,426 flu cases for the week ending Dec. 3, a 63.5% increase over the previous week when there were 27,164 cases.

In Cayuga County, flu cases nearly tripled, from 80 to 230, in one week.

The local health department previously raised concerns about the presence of COVID-19, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, in the community. Auburn hospital has been treating an influx of patients for various illnesses. A state tracker shows that nearly every bed at the hospital is occupied. As of Friday, 83 of the hospital's 84 beds were occupied. Its intensive care unit had one bed open out of 13.

"It is important that everyone do their part to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses," the health department and hospital said in a statement. "This year we are particularly concerned with the complications associated with cases of the flu combined with cases of RSV and COVID-19.

"The significant number of patients admitted with these health conditions have challenged hospitals and local physicians to care for the volumes of sick patients."

Health officials said children, older people and individuals who are immunocompromised are vulnerable to the respiratory illnesses and should get vaccinated. Those who care for high-risk individuals, including health care workers and caregivers of children and older residents, should also get the flu vaccine.

Flu shots are available through health care providers and local pharmacies.

School districts are also taking action with respiratory illnesses on the rise. Jeff Pirozzolo, superintendent of the Auburn Enlarged City School District, emailed families last week and revealed that there has been employee and student absences due to illness and First Student, which provides bus service in the school district, had drivers out sick.

Pirozzolo noted that the state has not instituted a mask mandate for schools, but he told parents that if they "feel more comfortable sending your child to school with a mask, please feel free to do so." He also urged them to keep children at home if they are sick.