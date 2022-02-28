Cayuga County follows NY guidance, makes masks optional in schools

One day after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the end of the statewide school mask mandate, Cayuga County officials said they will follow the guidance and make masks optional in local schools.

Cayuga County Legislature Chairman David Gould told The Citizen on Monday that he spoke with Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, and they agreed to lift the mandate for local schools when the statewide requirement ends on Wednesday.

"I'm just so glad that the governor finally made this choice," he said. "She made it because of statistics, and that's a good reason. But now the reason is here. The statistics prove it. Let's go on with life. Let's let our kids go on with life."

Hochul ended the policy as COVID-19 cases decline — there has been a 98% decrease since cases peaked in early January — and the number of cases among students is down to levels not seen since the beginning of the school year.

In Cayuga County, active COVID-19 cases have fallen below 100 after reaching a high of 850 during the omicron surge. Hospitalizations have also decreased over the last several weeks.

As the number of COVID cases falls, the state has been lifting pandemic-related mandates. Two weeks ago, Hochul ended the mask-or-vaccine requirement for businesses and indoor public venues that was in place since December.

But the school mask mandate predates the separate directive for businesses. When schools returned for in-person learning during the 2020-21 academic year, masks were required. That policy remained in effect for this school year.

The mask policy was at the center of a political debate. Proponents of masks believed it would prevent the spread of the virus in classrooms. But opponents argued that masks were unnecessary because children are at a low risk of serious illness if they are infected with COVID-19.

John Birmingham, superintendent of the Moravia Central School District, thinks the end of the mask mandate is great news and that Hochul's decision was based on "all the right reasons."

While masking has health benefits, it poses challenges in a learning environment. Birmingham said he had a conversation with a foreign language teacher who told him that it's difficult to teach students a new language when they can't see how they are enunciating words with their lips. He heard a similar story from the district's speech therapist.

"There's a lot of reasons why it's liberating now that we know the numbers are in a safe place to not have to have the mask on," he said.

The end of the mask mandates are a positive development in the 2-year-old pandemic. But Cuddy isn't ready to declare COVID-19 a thing of the past.

The health department, she said, is continuing to work to increase vaccination rates, especially among demographics with the lowest rates. One of those demographics: school-aged children. According to the state Department of Health, 38.6% of Cayuga County residents ages 5-17 are fully vaccinated.

"There are still many people who are either not eligible or have not yet been vaccinated," Cuddy said. "Prevention is the name of the game. We want to prevent people from contracting the virus."

One way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is by wearing a mask. Cuddy and Gould stressed that it will be optional. Gould also wants to ensure that those who choose to wear a mask won't face criticism in schools.

"There's reasons for it that other people don't know," he said. "And if they want to do it to protect themselves, their family, a sick relative, a sick mother, father, grandparents, they certainly have the right to wear a mask and no one should take that right away from them."

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

