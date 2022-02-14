Cayuga County follows state's lead, lifts mask-or-vaccine mandate

Nearly two months after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a mask-or-vaccine requirement for indoor public venues, the mandate has been lifted.

With declining COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in New York, Hochul decided to end the mandate on Thursday, Feb. 10. Businesses and other indoor facilities were covered by the directive, which required venues to either require customers and employees to wear masks or provide proof of vaccination.

Cayuga County Legislature Chairman David Gould thanked Hochul for lifting the mandate. He consulted with Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, and they confirmed that the county would "follow the governor's lead which includes the lifting of the mask mandate in Cayuga County."

Enforcement of the mask-or-vaccine mandate became an issue for the Cayuga County Legislature in January. Gould's predecessor, Aileen McNabb-Coleman, had said the county would enforce the mandate when it was first imposed in December. Cuddy said the health department would take an educational approach before issuing any fines.

After Republicans took over control of the county Legislature last month, Cayuga County Legislator Andrew Dennison, an independent who aligns with the GOP, made a motion at the reorganizational meeting calling on the health department not to enforce the statewide mandate. The motion was approved, but it wasn't a formal resolution stating the Legislature's position.

When legislators met again later in the month, Dennison offered a resolution opposing the mask mandate. It also requested that the health department not enforce the order. But Chris Palermo, the county attorney, previously said that the county Legislature could not direct the health department to defy the state mandate and not enforce the requirement.

County legislators voted to table the resolution. Dennison was the only vote against the motion to table the measure.

While the statewide mask mandate for businesses is no longer in effect, Gould reminded residents that masks are required in other settings, such as correctional facilities, health care facilities and schools.

He also repeated what Hochul had said — that businesses and local governments have the option to either require masks or proof of vaccination. But it would no longer be a state mandate for indoor public venues.

The choice of wearing a mask, he continued, "is up to each individual to determine what the best is for them and their families."

