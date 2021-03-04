Cayuga County gets more COVID-19 vaccine doses, J&J vaccination could provide more options

According to a state tracker, there are 14,200 Cayuga County residents — more than 18% of the county's population — who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. As of Thursday, 7,429 residents are fully vaccinated.

The health department has provided 7,201 total doses of the Moderna vaccine. The state's tracker doesn't have data on how many doses have been administered at other locations in Cayuga County, including Auburn Community Hospital and local pharmacies.

A third vaccine could accelerate the process to get more residents inoculated. Federal regulators approved the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine over the weekend. New York received more than 164,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.

The county health department wasn't sure when it would receive doses of the new vaccine. Its shipment for the week contained 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which is one of the two-dose vaccinations. (Pfizer is the other.)

Ryan said the addition of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, once it arrives in Cayuga County, will give residents more options and it could help the health department increase access to the vaccinations.