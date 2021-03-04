Cayuga County gets more COVID-19 vaccine doses, J&J vaccination could provide more options

As New York receives its largest weekly allocation of COVID-19 vaccinations, there was an uptick in doses for Cayuga County.
Deanna Ryan, a senior public health educator at the Cayuga County Health Department, told The Citizen that the county's usual weekly allotment has been 200 for several weeks. That followed an initial batch of 2,400 doses that allowed the department to host public clinics for one week.
But with a limited supply available and ever-changing state mandates, the health department shifted to "closed" clinics. Because local health departments were directed to vaccinate eligible workers, the county worked with employers to schedule vaccine appointments.
With the 500 doses for Cayuga County, Ryan said there are certain guidelines for administering the vaccine. There are 200 doses that must be set aside for essential workers. For the county, that now includes hotel and restaurant workers.
The health department has already communicated with hotels and restaurants to schedule appointments for workers. Ryan said employees are encouraged to work with their employers.
Another 200 doses are reserved for residents age 65 and older. The health department opened its clinic to essential workers and older residents the first week after it received doses. But the state quickly ordered them to focus on eligible workers, not seniors. Pharmacies were tasked with vaccinating the older population.
Ryan said anyone who is at least 65 years old should contact their city, town or village clerk to be placed on a waiting list. The health department asked local governments in February to start compiling lists of residents who are interested in getting the vaccine. They will be contacted to schedule an appointment.
The same protocol is in place for anyone who is eligible to get the vaccine due to a medical condition. They can contact their local government to get on a waiting list.
The county also received 100 doses for other groups, including residents and staff at facilities serving people with developmental disabilities. Anyone interested in getting the vaccine should work with their employer or service agency provider, Ryan said.
There are other sites to get vaccinated. The New York State Fairgrounds has a mass vaccination clinic that is open to all eligible residents.
According to a state tracker, there are 14,200 Cayuga County residents — more than 18% of the county's population — who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. As of Thursday, 7,429 residents are fully vaccinated.
The health department has provided 7,201 total doses of the Moderna vaccine. The state's tracker doesn't have data on how many doses have been administered at other locations in Cayuga County, including Auburn Community Hospital and local pharmacies.
A third vaccine could accelerate the process to get more residents inoculated. Federal regulators approved the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine over the weekend. New York received more than 164,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.
The county health department wasn't sure when it would receive doses of the new vaccine. Its shipment for the week contained 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which is one of the two-dose vaccinations. (Pfizer is the other.)
Ryan said the addition of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, once it arrives in Cayuga County, will give residents more options and it could help the health department increase access to the vaccinations.
"For people that have transportation issues or they are limited with their mobility, getting out to go and get a two-dose vaccine might be tough," Ryan said. "(Johnson & Johnson) might cater to people in a different way than the two-dose vaccine."
