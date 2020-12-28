Cayuga County gets state help with COVID-19 — but not color zone designation

Cayuga County was on track for a color zone designation under New York's COVID-19 cluster initiative, but there has been no more information about whether all or parts of the county will be subject to restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.
Aileen McNabb-Coleman, chairwoman of the Cayuga County Legislature, revealed on Monday that the state appeared to be investigating whether there should be a color zone designation for the county. There are three color tiers: yellow, orange and red. An area would be designated as a yellow zone, the lowest of the three, if it has an average positivity rate of 3% over a 10-day period, is in the top 10% for hospital admissions per capita over the past week and there is week-over-week growth in daily hospital admissions.
There would be different restrictions depending on the color designation. For a yellow zone, there are limits on gatherings, dining and testing requirements for schools.
Cayuga County, McNabb-Coleman said, appears to have met the metrics. But the state hasn't designated new color zones for two weeks.
"We had been working with them to get them the information and then we did not hear anything from the state," she said. "At this point, I currently have no information about a designation."
Even though the state doesn't consider Cayuga County a yellow zone or worse, the county is receiving assistance. The county's ability to host several COVID-19 testing clinics, McNabb-Coleman said, is because of assistance from the state. The Cayuga County Health Department has organized testing clinics for asymptomatic and symptomatic individuals.
The state is assisting in other ways. McNabb-Coleman said she called Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office on the day before Thanksgiving to request help as the local health department was overwhelmed by the number of COVID-19 cases. The number of cases continued to rise in December — there are now more than 1,500 cases this month.
With the surge in cases, the state's contractor for contact tracing is now handling those responsibilities for Cayuga County. This includes contacting individuals who may have been exposed to the virus to inform them that they should quarantine.
But the main concern for Cayuga County is the strain on the local hospital. Auburn Community Hospital is a 99-bed facility. As of Monday, there are 43 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Because of the increase in virus patients at the hospital, ACH announced that elective surgeries will be postponed effective Tuesday.
McNabb-Coleman read a statement from Dr. Paul Fu, the hospital's chief medical officer, who said that they "remain very concerned about the increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases in our community, as well as the number of cases we are treating at Auburn Community Hospital."
As health officials did last week, McNabb-Coleman urged the public to maintain social distancing, wear face coverings and avoid gatherings with people outside of their households or pods.
"We are in a much more dire situation than we were in March," she said. "Everyone did very well adjusting to restrictions in March. However, today, we really need you to show that recommitment to precautionary measures more than ever."
