Cayuga County gets state help with COVID-19 — but not color zone designation

Cayuga County was on track for a color zone designation under New York's COVID-19 cluster initiative, but there has been no more information about whether all or parts of the county will be subject to restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.

Aileen McNabb-Coleman, chairwoman of the Cayuga County Legislature, revealed on Monday that the state appeared to be investigating whether there should be a color zone designation for the county. There are three color tiers: yellow, orange and red. An area would be designated as a yellow zone, the lowest of the three, if it has an average positivity rate of 3% over a 10-day period, is in the top 10% for hospital admissions per capita over the past week and there is week-over-week growth in daily hospital admissions.

There would be different restrictions depending on the color designation. For a yellow zone, there are limits on gatherings, dining and testing requirements for schools.

Cayuga County, McNabb-Coleman said, appears to have met the metrics. But the state hasn't designated new color zones for two weeks.

"We had been working with them to get them the information and then we did not hear anything from the state," she said. "At this point, I currently have no information about a designation."

