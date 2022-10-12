Cayuga County getting two grants to bolster emergency preparedness

Cayuga County is in line to receive two federal grants to support counterterrorism and emergency preparedness efforts.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Wednesday announced the funding, part of a $246 million package provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

In a news release, Hochul said the Homeland Security Grant Program "supports regional homeland security preparedness efforts, including planning, organization, equipment, training, and exercise activities which are critical to sustaining and improving community prevention, protection, response, and recovery capabilities. The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services manages these programs in close coordination with local stakeholders."

Under the State Homeland Security Program, Cayuga County will receive $132,303 and Onondaga County will get $371,008.

Cayuga County will get an additional $75,900 under the Operation Stonegarden Grant Program, which provides funding "to enhance cooperation and coordination between federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies through the support of joint operations which are conducted along the northern border."

The State Homeland Security Program provides funding to prevent, protect against, respond to, and recover from acts of terrorism and other catastrophic disasters. Per federal guidelines, the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services awards 80 percent of this funding to local jurisdictions. The remaining 20 percent is used by the state to further enhance New York's counterterrorism and emergency preparedness posture statewide.

Investments, officials said, will support the following priority areas in an effort to build statewide capabilities: strengthening intelligence and information-sharing capabilities; enhancing cybersecurity capabilities; enhancing the protection of soft targets/crowded places; combating domestic violent extremism; community preparedness and resilience; and election security.

"We continue to face a myriad of threats such as cyberattacks, domestic extremism, and potential attacks on our election system," Hochul said in a statement, "and the more than $246 million announced today will be critical to help law enforcement agencies across the state continue their emergency preparedness and anti-terrorism efforts."