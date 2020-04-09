Cayuga County girl gets a birthday parade during COVID-19 outbreak

A couple of volunteer fire departments joined some law enforcement officers in wishing a Cayuga County girl a happy birthday.

From the Fleming Fire Department Co. No. 1: "This afternoon our members, along with Owasco Car 1 and members of the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police, were proud to have had the opportunity to wish our friend Carly a very happy 7th birthday! ... Again, Happy Birthday Carly! We hope we made your day! 🎈🎉🎊"

