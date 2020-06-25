Cayuga County giving away sanitizer, face masks, thermometers to fight COVID-19

Officials in Cayuga County have supplies to give away to businesses, volunteer groups and non-profits operating amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In an effort to assist entities in Cayuga County with their restart plans and continued compliance with NY Forward reopening plan, the Cayuga County Emergency Management Office has the following supplies available to all entities within Cayuga County:
• Hand sanitizer
• 1 gallon bottles with pumps
• 2 oz. spray bottles
• 8 oz. bottles
• Cloth masks
• Forehead thermometers
Items will be available on a first come, first serve basis. To make a request, email Deputy Director Harry Sherman at hsherman@cayugacounty.us.
