Cayuga County giving away sanitizer, face masks, thermometers to fight COVID-19
Virus Outbreak New York

Hand sanitizer manufactured by the state of New York.

 Marina Villeneuve, Associated Press

Officials in Cayuga County have supplies to give away to businesses, volunteer groups and non-profits operating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an effort to assist entities in Cayuga County with their restart plans and continued compliance with NY Forward reopening plan, the Cayuga County Emergency Management Office has the following supplies available to all entities within Cayuga County:

• Hand sanitizer

• 1 gallon bottles with pumps

• 2 oz. spray bottles

• 8 oz. bottles

• Cloth masks

• Forehead thermometers

Items will be available on a first come, first serve basis. To make a request, email Deputy Director Harry Sherman at hsherman@cayugacounty.us.

