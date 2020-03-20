Cayuga County government COVID-19 status report for Friday, March 20

The following update has been released by Cayuga County government in connection with the local response to the novel coronavirus:
Cayuga County Response to COVID-19
Status Report 3/20/20
County Office Building closed to the public – Hotline instituted
Please contact our hotline 315-253-1355 if you need assistance from any County department. The hotline is staffed Monday - Friday 9 am - 5 pm, Saturday and Sunday 9 am - 12 pm.
You can also find department contact information on our department pages. Departments are working at reduced staffing and in some cases remotely. Please use the phone numbers listed on the respective department pages to get in contact with staff. Leave a phone message as necessary. Staff will get back to you as soon as they can.
While the county encourages social distancing, we also want to remain connected with residents. Don’t miss any updates by signing up for automatic email and/or text message notifications. Click the mail or phone icon next to Coronavirus COVID-19 Response in the alert center and you will be notified as soon a new update is posted. Please note: If you have previously signed up for other alerts, you need to visit the alert center again and subscribe to the COVID-19 alert.
Amidst this health crisis, Cayuga County government remains committed to serving your needs!
Below you can find important updates to certain department operations as of 3/20/20. A full list of departmental changes can be found on www.cayugacounty.us/response.
Office for the Aging
Our staff will respond to your inquiries at 315-253-1226 or e-mail ccofa@cayugacounty.us , but the building is not open for office visits. We can help with:
Medicare questions and enrollment/changes for 4/1/20 for Medicare Supplements, Advantage plans, and Part D drug coverage
In-home contracted aide service and case management services for clients 60 and over who meet program eligibility requirements.
Questions about long term care and benefits eligibility assistance for those 60 and over.
Meals on Wheels (315-253-1550) will be delivered on a normal schedule as long as possible. We are accepting new referrals for those 60 and over who meet program eligibility requirements, but due to a high volume of requests, there is currently a waiting list.
Congregate nutrition sites at Boyle, Mercy, Stryker, and Schwartz Towers apartment buildings are closed, but registered congregate participants 60 and over can still request a daily meal.
For all senior nutrition program questions, please call 315-253-1550 or e-mail at meals@cayugacounty.us. All program participants are encouraged to have a supply of shelf stable meals on hand in case of service disruption.
We are urging all seniors to avoid traveling to your doctor’s office unless absolutely necessary. Call first to see if they can help you by phone or by telehealth, which is now available for a wider range of healthcare services under Medicare. Corona Virus testing will be covered under Medicare Part B as a clinical laboratory test and co-pays are waived. Please note that all Medicare Advantage plans must work to maintain health care and prescription drug access during emergencies, including waiving cost sharing for labs and tests. Call 1-800-Medicare (1-800-633-4227): with questions about plan specific coverage or call the phone# on the back of your card.
The April 2nd Medicare 101 class is cancelled.
Department of Motor Vehicles
Is closed to the public. You may still mail your renewals directly to our office for processing: DMV, 160 Genesee Street, Auburn NY 13021 or drop them off with security at the front door.
County Clerk’s Recording Office
Is closed to the public. Customers will have several options to process transactions: using our E-recording partners to electronically record land transactions; e-filing court papers through NYSCEF, mailing documents to the office, or dropping off their documents to the County Office Building with the security guards at the front door.
E-911 Center
Cayuga County E-911 is continuing efforts to support the public 24/7 during this crisis. For the health and safety of our responders we have amended our call-taking procedures to include COVID-19 related questions. These questions include but may not be limited to, ‘Have you traveled outside of the country in the last 14 days’ ‘Have you knowingly been exposed to someone who has been exposed to COVID-19’ ‘Are you or is anyone in your home having flu-like symptoms.’ In the case of law enforcement related issues, based on the answers to these questions, you may receive a phone call prior to the arrival of a uniformed officer.
The 911 Center is locked down to 911 staff only. Staff was split into teams of two and are operating from both our Primary and Backup E-911 Centers as a measure to reduce cross-contamination. Regardless of the situation, Cayuga County staff continues to fulfill the duties of the mission of the Cayuga County E-911 Center.
District Attorney’s Office
The office is no longer open to the public until further notice. Further, we are not currently accepting materials in person. We accept correspondence, facsimile at 315-253-1521 or email cayugada@cayugacounty.us
If you have any questions or wish to speak with someone regarding a case please call the office at 315-253-1391 or send an email/fax and the staff will assist you.
If you are a crime victim, please contact Crime Victim/Witness Coordinator Kristine Francey at 315-253-1494 or email kfrancey@cayugacounty.us
Planning & Economic Development
The Cayuga County Department of Planning and Economic Development is operating with reduced staff in the office and we are asking members of the public to conduct business remotely.
Please use email or phones for questions and correspondence. Emailing is the most effective way to communicate during this time and our staff will respond to you as soon as possible. Please see the department webpage here: https://www.cayugacounty.us/directory.aspx?did=28 for our staff directory or email planning@cayugacounty.us for general questions/correspondence.
Until further notice, County Planning staff will not be attending meetings or traveling to any remote meetings.