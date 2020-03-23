Cayuga County government COVID-19 status report for Monday, March 23

The following update has been released by Cayuga County government in connection with the local response to the novel coronavirus:
Cayuga County Response to COVID-19
Status Report 3/23/20
County Office Building closed to the public – Hotline instituted
Please contact our hotline 315-253-1355 if you need assistance from any County department. The hotline is staffed Monday - Friday 9 am - 5 pm, Saturday and Sunday 9 am - 12 pm.
You can also find department contact information on our department pages. Departments are working at reduced staffing and in some cases remotely. Please use the phone numbers listed on the respective department pages to get in contact with staff. Leave a phone message as necessary. Staff will get back to you as soon as they can.
While the county encourages social distancing, we also want to remain connected with residents. Don’t miss any updates by signing up for automatic email and/or text message notifications. Click the mail or phone icon next to Coronavirus COVID-19 Response in the alert center and you will be notified as soon a new update is posted. Please note: If you have previously signed up for other alerts, you need to visit the alert center again and subscribe to the COVID-19 alert.
Amidst this health crisis, Cayuga County government remains committed to serving your needs!
Below you can find important updates to certain department operations as of 3/23/20. A full list of departmental changes can be found on www.cayugacounty.us/response.
Department of Motor Vehicles
Our local DMV continues to be closed to the public, but we are continuing to process dealer work and mail. No in-person transactions will be done until further notice.
Option 1 - You can wait until April 19, 2020: The Governor’s Executive Order has extended the following transactions through April 19, 2020:
Expiration date for driver’s licenses and non-driver’s ID cards that expire on or after March 1, 2020
Expiration date for the registrations of motor vehicles, trailers, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and ATV’s that expire on or after March 1, 2020.
Option 2 - Go online to process your transactions. Just remember that in doing so none of your money stays in Cayuga County; it all goes to the state.
Note: If you decide to create an online MyDMV account, you will no longer receive paper reminders; you will get email alerts. And make sure that you use the official NYS DMV website; there are many fake ones out there!
Department of Social Services
The County Office Building is closed to the public, except for Department of Social Services emergency services per guidance from the NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.
Daycare waiver – Cayuga County will be requesting approval of amendment changes to the childcare services portion of its Child and Family Services Plan due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 disaster emergency. The Office of Children and Family Services has given district the option of expanding the childcare services they provide to families affected by COVID-19.
Any waivers granted to Cayuga County will be valid for a period of 30 days. Cayuga County will need to resubmit a new waiver request if they wish to extend the waiver period beyond the 30 days unless the district is directly notified by OCFS that the waiver is being extended. Details can be found on the social services website.