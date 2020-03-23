Cayuga County government COVID-19 status report for Monday, March 23

Amidst this health crisis, Cayuga County government remains committed to serving your needs!

Below you can find important updates to certain department operations as of 3/23/20. A full list of departmental changes can be found on www.cayugacounty.us/response.

Department of Motor Vehicles

Our local DMV continues to be closed to the public, but we are continuing to process dealer work and mail. No in-person transactions will be done until further notice.

Option 1 - You can wait until April 19, 2020: The Governor’s Executive Order has extended the following transactions through April 19, 2020:

Expiration date for driver’s licenses and non-driver’s ID cards that expire on or after March 1, 2020

Expiration date for the registrations of motor vehicles, trailers, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and ATV’s that expire on or after March 1, 2020.

Option 2 - Go online to process your transactions. Just remember that in doing so none of your money stays in Cayuga County; it all goes to the state.