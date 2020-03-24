Cayuga County government COVID-19 status report for Tuesday, March 24

The following update has been released by Cayuga County government in connection with the local response to the novel coronavirus:
Cayuga County Response to COVID-19
Status Report 3/24/20
County Office Building closed to the public – Hotline instituted
The County Office Building is closed to the public, except for Department of Social Services emergency services.
Please contact the county hotline 315-253-1355 and call takers will direct you to the appropriate department for assistance. The hotline is staffed Monday - Friday 9 am - 5 pm, Saturday and Sunday 9 am - 12 pm.
Please check the county’s COVID-19 web page at www.cayugacounty.us/response for daily updates on department operations and community resources.
You can also find department contact information on our department pages at www.cayugacounty.us/31/Departments. Departments are working at reduced staffing and in some cases remotely. Please use the phone numbers listed on the respective department pages to get in contact with staff. Leave a phone message as necessary. Staff will get back to you as soon as they can.
If you have coronavirus-related health questions, you can call Upstate University Hospital’s 24-hour triage hotline at 315-464-3979. For general questions call the NYS Department of Health coronavirus hotline at 1-888-364-3065.
While the county encourages social distancing, we also want to remain connected with residents. Don’t miss any updates by signing up for automatic email and/or text message notifications at www.cayugacounty.us/notifyme. Click the mail or phone icon next to Coronavirus COVID-19 Response in the alert center and you will be notified as soon a new update is posted. Please note: If you have previously signed up for other alerts, you need to visit the www.cayugacounty.us/notifyme again and subscribe to the COVID-19 alert.
Amidst this health crisis, Cayuga County government remains committed to serving your needs!
Below you can find important updates for county departments as of 3/24/20:
Office for the Aging
Advice about medical appointments: While everyone is urged to stay home as much as possible, this may effect prior scheduled doctor’s appointments. Try calling the office to see if you could speak to someone by phone instead of going in to be seen. Telehealth is also an option for many people with Medicare. Call the back of your card for a phone number or ways to be contacted by telehealth. Some plans require you to register, go online for a mobile app, and some Advantage plans have a direct phone number to call. OFA staff have some of the plan specifics – call us at 315-253-1226. Remember, if this is COVID-19 related, the call and service should be covered without any cost-sharing from you.
Matilda's Law – details at https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-cuomo-signs-new-york-state-pause-executive-order – was enacted to protect New York's most vulnerable populations, including individuals age 70 and older, those with compromised immune systems and those with underlying illnesses.
Beware of COVID-19 SCAMS! Review the COVID-19 Consumer Tip Sheet at https://www.smpresource.org/Handler.ashx?Item_ID=81DF9DD9-7385-4E55-8BF8-457B71521BEB on what you can do to stop COVID-19 fraud and what Medicare covers in relations to COVID-19.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.