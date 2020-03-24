Cayuga County government COVID-19 status report for Tuesday, March 24

While the county encourages social distancing, we also want to remain connected with residents. Don’t miss any updates by signing up for automatic email and/or text message notifications at www.cayugacounty.us/notifyme . Click the mail or phone icon next to Coronavirus COVID-19 Response in the alert center and you will be notified as soon a new update is posted. Please note: If you have previously signed up for other alerts, you need to visit the www.cayugacounty.us/notifyme again and subscribe to the COVID-19 alert.

Advice about medical appointments: While everyone is urged to stay home as much as possible, this may effect prior scheduled doctor’s appointments. Try calling the office to see if you could speak to someone by phone instead of going in to be seen. Telehealth is also an option for many people with Medicare. Call the back of your card for a phone number or ways to be contacted by telehealth. Some plans require you to register, go online for a mobile app, and some Advantage plans have a direct phone number to call. OFA staff have some of the plan specifics – call us at 315-253-1226. Remember, if this is COVID-19 related, the call and service should be covered without any cost-sharing from you.