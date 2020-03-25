Cayuga County government COVID-19 status report for Wednesday, March 25

While the county encourages social distancing, we also want to remain connected with residents. Don’t miss any updates by signing up for automatic email and/or text message notifications at www.cayugacounty.us/notifyme. Click the mail or phone icon next to Coronavirus COVID-19 Response in the alert center and you will be notified as soon a new update is posted. Please note: If you have previously signed up for other alerts, you need to visit the www.cayugacounty.us/notifyme again and subscribe to the COVID-19 alert.

Amidst this health crisis, Cayuga County government remains committed to serving your needs!

Below you can find important updates for county departments as of 3/25/20:

Social Security

Please visit the COVID-19 web page at www.socialsecurity.gov/coronavirus/ to find out what services they are continuing and which ones they are suspending, how to contact them, and important information about deadlines they are extending to ease the burden on the public and medical providers during this pandemic.

Most SSA services are available online at www.socialsecurity.gov. A list of available online services can be found at www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices/.