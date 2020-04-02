Cayuga County government COVID-19 status report for Thursday, April 2

The following update has been released by Cayuga County government in connection with the local response to the novel coronavirus:
Cayuga County Response to COVID-19
Status Report 4/2/20
County Office Building closed to the public – Hotline instituted
County Departments continue to provide services via phone or email.
The County Office Building is closed to the public, except for Department of Social Services emergency services.
Please contact the county hotline 315-253-1355 and call takers will direct you to the appropriate department for assistance. The hotline is staffed Monday - Friday 9 am - 5 pm, Saturday and Sunday 9 am - 12 pm.
Please check the county’s COVID-19 web page at www.cayugacounty.us/response for daily updates on department operations and community resources.
You can also find department contact information on our department pages at www.cayugacounty.us/31/Departments. Departments are working at reduced staffing and in some cases remotely. Please use the phone numbers listed on the respective department pages to get in contact with staff. Leave a phone message as necessary. Staff will get back to you as soon as they can.
If you have coronavirus-related health questions, you can call Upstate University Hospital’s 24-hour triage hotline at 315-464-3979. For general questions call the NYS Department of Health coronavirus hotline at 1-888-364-3065.
While the county encourages social distancing, we also want to remain connected with residents. Don’t miss any updates by signing up for automatic email and/or text message notifications at www.cayugacounty.us/notifyme. Click the mail or phone icon next to Coronavirus COVID-19 Response in the alert center and you will be notified as soon a new update is posted. Please note: If you have previously signed up for other alerts, you need to visit the www.cayugacounty.us/notifyme again and subscribe to the COVID-19 alert.
Amidst this health crisis, Cayuga County government remains committed to serving your needs!
Below you can find important updates for county departments as of 4/2/20:
Office for the Aging
Our staff will respond to your inquiries at 315-253-1226 or e-mail ccofa@cayugacounty.us between 9 am and 2 pm Monday - Friday, but the building is not open for office visits. We can help with:
Medicare questions and enrollment/changes for 5/1/20 for Medicare Supplements, Advantage plans, and Part D drug coverage
In-home contracted aide service and case management services for clients 60 and over who meet program eligibility requirements.
Questions about long term care and benefits eligibility assistance for those 60 and over.
Meals on Wheels (315-253-1550) will be delivered on a normal schedule as long as possible. We are accepting new referrals for those 60 and over who meet program eligibility requirements, but due to a high volume of requests, there is currently a waiting list.
Congregate nutrition sites at Boyle, Mercy, Stryker, and Schwartz Towers apartment buildings are closed, but registered congregate participants 60 and over can still request a daily meal.
For all senior nutrition program questions, please call 315-253-1550 or e-mail. All program participants are encouraged to have a supply of shelf stable meals on hand in case of service disruption.
The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service today announced that Social Security beneficiaries who are not typically required to file tax returns will not need to file an abbreviated tax return to receive an Economic Impact Payment. Instead, payments will be automatically deposited into their bank accounts. Read press release at https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sm967
Advice about medical appointments: While everyone is urged to stay home as much as possible, this may effect prior scheduled doctor’s appointments. Try calling the office to see if you could speak to someone by phone instead of going in to be seen. Telehealth is also an option for many people with Medicare. Call the back of your card for a phone number or ways to be contacted by telehealth. Some plans require you to register, go online for a mobile app, and some Advantage plans have a direct phone number to call. OFA staff have some of the plan specifics – call us at 315-253-1226. Remember, if this is COVID-19 related, the call and service should be covered without any cost-sharing from you.
AgingCare.com Activities for the Elderly (and others) at Home
Treasurer’s Office
Cayuga County Legislature approved Resolution #159-20 on March 31st to waive the 5% state-mandated penalty and 1% interest on 2020 town & county tax payments due to the Cayuga County Treasurer in the Month of April 2020. This resolution extends the amount that was due on full 2020 town & county tax payments due to the town tax collectors through April 1, 2020 to April 30, 2020. Payment should now be made payable and mailed to the Cayuga County Treasurer, 160 Genesee St, 5th Floor, Auburn, NY 13021. This only applied to delinquent full 2020 town & county tax payments.
Cayuga County WIC – Women, Infants, Children
Call 315-253-1406. Cayuga County WIC continues to provide services to the community. All sites including our main office location in Auburn and our sites in Cato and Moravia are closed to the public at this time. However, all appointments are being completed over the phone. Your benefits will not be cancelled and you must complete your appointment over the phone to have any additional benefits loaded to your eWIC card. Because all communication is happening over the phone, it is very important that we have accurate contact information so we can reach you. Please call us with any changes to your contact information to avoid a lapse in benefits. We continue to accept new applications through our website www.wicstrong.com or by phone. Call our office if you have any questions and follow our Facebook page for updates.
Concerned about COVID-19?
