Cayuga County government COVID-19 status report for Thursday, April 2

Cayuga County Legislature approved Resolution #159-20 on March 31st to waive the 5% state-mandated penalty and 1% interest on 2020 town & county tax payments due to the Cayuga County Treasurer in the Month of April 2020. This resolution extends the amount that was due on full 2020 town & county tax payments due to the town tax collectors through April 1, 2020 to April 30, 2020. Payment should now be made payable and mailed to the Cayuga County Treasurer, 160 Genesee St, 5th Floor, Auburn, NY 13021. This only applied to delinquent full 2020 town & county tax payments.

Call 315-253-1406. Cayuga County WIC continues to provide services to the community. All sites including our main office location in Auburn and our sites in Cato and Moravia are closed to the public at this time. However, all appointments are being completed over the phone. Your benefits will not be cancelled and you must complete your appointment over the phone to have any additional benefits loaded to your eWIC card. Because all communication is happening over the phone, it is very important that we have accurate contact information so we can reach you. Please call us with any changes to your contact information to avoid a lapse in benefits. We continue to accept new applications through our website www.wicstrong.com or by phone. Call our office if you have any questions and follow our Facebook page for updates.