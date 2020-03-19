Cayuga County government releases daily COVID-19 status report

If you do not have a phone or have access to a phone, please come to CCCMHC for your scheduled appointment. You will be given access to a phone in the building in order to speak with your therapist, psychiatrist, nurse practitioner or care manager.

We at the Board of Elections are proceeding on the assumption that the April 28th Democratic Presidential Primary and the NY Senate Special Election will be held as scheduled. With that in mind we have a suggestion for voters who are concerned about the voting process given the impact of the coronavirus. You can request an Absentee Ballot. Go to our Board of Elections website https://www.cayugacounty.us/196/Board-of-Elections and click on Voter Information on the left side of the page for an absentee application. You can print the form, fill it out and mail it to our office. We will mail you a ballot with instructions on returning it properly to the Board. If you have no ability to print the form, call our office at 315-253-1285 and request that we mail an application to you. Or you can email us at elections@cayugacounty.us to request an application.