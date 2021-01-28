Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity announces new director, repair program

Trish Kerr, who represents District 12 in the Cayuga County Legislature, succeeds Julie Lockhart as the nonprofit's executive director. In addition to her Legislature service, Kerr has worked on developing and securing funds for housing projects at CAP Cayuga/Seneca, the city of Auburn and county planning departments, and more. She is also a member of the Auburn Housing Authority Development Corps board of directors.

"We would like to sincerely thank Julie for her service with Habitat. She has been instrumental in shaping the future of this organization, we wish her and her family the best on their next chapter and are thrilled that she will stay on as a volunteer with the organization,” said Kip Coerper, Habitat board co-president, in a news release. “On behalf of the board of directors, I would also like to officially welcome Tricia aboard. We are confident that her diverse background and experiences will serve our community well.”