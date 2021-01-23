 Skip to main content
Cayuga County had most harmful algal blooms in the state in 2020
top story
ENVIRONMENT

Cayuga County had most harmful algal blooms in the state in 2020

  • Updated
HAB

A harmful algal bloom reported to be widespread in the northern part of Owasco Lake on the afternoon of Aug. 13.

 New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

Lakes in Cayuga County had almost 200 reported notices of harmful algal blooms last year, far more than any other county in the state, according to a summary from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

A recent DEC newsletter noted that 184 water bodies in the state were listed on the New York HABs System last year. Almost 2,000 bloom reports were collected by DEC and its partners, and over 900 of those met DEC criteria for a bloom notice.

The summary of 2020 archived harmful bloom notices is available on the DEC's website. Among the six lakes in Cayuga County with bloom notices, a total of 191 bloom notices were archived. Some of those lakes share borders other counties.

Cayuga Lake, in Cayuga, Seneca and Tompkins counties, amassed 94 notices, the most of any lake in the state in 2020. Owasco Lake, in Cayuga County, had the third most notices last year, with 70. Skaneateles Lake, in Onondaga, Cayuga and Cortland counties, had 23. Lake Como, in Cayuga County, and Cross Lake, in Cayuga and Onondaga counties, both had two. Most of the individual lakes in the summary had five bloom notices or less.

The DEC Citizen Statewide Lake Assessment Program and the Lake Classification and Inventory Program "contributed extensively to HABs reporting," the newsletter said. "In addition, as in previous years, the Department of Health, the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, SUNY ESF, Stony Brook University, the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation, and other agencies and organizations were instrumental in documenting HABs in New York in 2020."

