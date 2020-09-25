Cayuga County has 10 new COVID-19 cases in four days; testing clinic scheduled

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With 10 new cases this week, Cayuga County has more than 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past six months.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported an uptick in cases since its latest update on Monday. There were four new cases on Tuesday — a man in his 50s, a man in his 40s, a woman in her 40s and a female infant, all of whom live outside of Auburn.

On Wednesday, there was one new case — a woman in her 80s living outside of Auburn. Two new cases were confirmed on Thursday — a man in his 70s and a man in his 20s, with both living outside the city.

Three new cases were reported on Friday, including a student in the Weedsport school district. A man in his 80s who lives outside of Auburn and a woman in her 30s living in the city also tested positive for the virus.

The number of people in mandatory isolation increased to 14. These are active cases required to isolate due to their positive test result. There are 75 people in mandatory quarantine, which is ordered when someone may have been exposed to COVID-19.