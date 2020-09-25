Cayuga County has 10 new COVID-19 cases in four days; testing clinic scheduled

With 10 new cases this week, Cayuga County has more than 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past six months.
The Cayuga County Health Department reported an uptick in cases since its latest update on Monday. There were four new cases on Tuesday — a man in his 50s, a man in his 40s, a woman in her 40s and a female infant, all of whom live outside of Auburn.
On Wednesday, there was one new case — a woman in her 80s living outside of Auburn. Two new cases were confirmed on Thursday — a man in his 70s and a man in his 20s, with both living outside the city.
Three new cases were reported on Friday, including a student in the Weedsport school district. A man in his 80s who lives outside of Auburn and a woman in her 30s living in the city also tested positive for the virus.
The number of people in mandatory isolation increased to 14. These are active cases required to isolate due to their positive test result. There are 75 people in mandatory quarantine, which is ordered when someone may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The county has 203 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the first was reported on March 18. So far, 186 people have recovered and were discharged from isolation.
A cluster involving a Cayuga County church contributed to the rise in confirmed cases. The health department revealed this week that there at least eight cases in the county who are congregants at Emmanuel Baptist Bible Church in Martville. James Bryant Lagoe, the senior pastor at the church, told The Citizen Thursday that 19 people in his church have tested positive for the virus. That includes residents of neighboring counties.
As the numbers of cases and people in mandatory quarantine rise, health officials reminded residents to "keep their circles small" and limit social gatherings, practice social distancing and wear face coverings when physical distancing can't be maintained.
The health department also announced Friday that a no-cost COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the Cayuga County Highway Garage, 91 York St. in Auburn. The department partnered with Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse to offer the clinic.
There are a limited number of appointments available for the clinic. To schedule an appointment, call (315) 464-2582 and choose option 0. To register, you will need to provide your name, date of birth, phone number, address, email address and health insurance information. Even though it's a no-cost clinic, insurance will be accepted and billed to cover the cost of the test.
For those who schedule an appointment to be tested, they will enter the highway garage bay through State Street and exit on York Street. A sheet will be provided detailing how to obtain your test results after you arrive at the clinic.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
