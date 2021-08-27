Cayuga County has 157 new COVID-19 cases, one death in four days

Cayuga County reported more than 150 new COVID-19 cases in four days this week, with unvaccinated residents accounting for nearly three-quarters of the positive cases.

From Monday through Thursday, the Cayuga County Health Department said there were 157 new cases — 114 of whom are unvaccinated and 43 who are vaccinated. The new cases are individuals who have tested positive and were admitted into isolation by the department.

The recent surge shows no sign of letting up in Cayuga County. There have been 221 new cases in a seven-day period. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county's seven-day positivity rate is 10.39%. The case rate is 231.14 per 100,000 people.

Based on the CDC's metrics, Cayuga is a county with a high level of COVID-19 transmission. In areas with high or substantial transmission, the agency recommends individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in indoor public settings.

The county's active case count is up to 251, an increase of 17 since Tuesday.