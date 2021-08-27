Cayuga County has 157 new COVID-19 cases, one death in four days

Cayuga County reported more than 150 new COVID-19 cases in four days this week, with unvaccinated residents accounting for nearly three-quarters of the positive cases.
From Monday through Thursday, the Cayuga County Health Department said there were 157 new cases — 114 of whom are unvaccinated and 43 who are vaccinated. The new cases are individuals who have tested positive and were admitted into isolation by the department.
The recent surge shows no sign of letting up in Cayuga County. There have been 221 new cases in a seven-day period. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county's seven-day positivity rate is 10.39%. The case rate is 231.14 per 100,000 people.
Based on the CDC's metrics, Cayuga is a county with a high level of COVID-19 transmission. In areas with high or substantial transmission, the agency recommends individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in indoor public settings.
The county's active case count is up to 251, an increase of 17 since Tuesday.
Hospitalizations increased again after dipping to five to start the week. There are now nine Cayuga County residents hospitalized with COVID-related illnesses at Auburn Community Hospital. Five of the patients are vaccinated and four are unvaccinated. The patients include four in their 90s, one in their 70s, two in their 60s, one in their 30s and one in their 20s.
One death — a woman in her 70s — was reported on Friday. The local resident had tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized at the time of her death. Health officials did not release any more information.
The health department, citing a CDC publication featuring data collected by the state Department of Health, highlighted the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in preventing hospitalizations. From May 3 to July 25, 7,308 unvaccinated adults were hospitalized with COVID-19 compared to 1,271 vaccinated adults.
But the department also noted that the effectiveness of the vaccines in preventing COVID-19 cases declines over time, from 92% to 80%, during the 2 1/2-month period. They explained that the reduced effectiveness "coincides with the increase in the Delta variant as well as the relaxation of masking and physical distancing requirements and recommendations."
Federal health officials will allow booster shots eight months after individuals were fully vaccinated. The goal of the booster shots is to increase the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, especially with the presence of Delta and other variants.
In Cayuga County, 57.1% of residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine are fully vaccinated.
The Cayuga County Health Department will hold two vaccination clinics next week. A walk-in clinic will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Cayuga Community College, 197 Franklin St., Auburn. A back-to-school clinic is scheduled for 4 to 5 p.m. in the basement of the Cayuga County Office Building, 160 Genesee St., Auburn.
For the back-to-school clinic, parents must call the health department at (315) 253-1560 to register their child.
