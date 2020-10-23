Cayuga County has 63 new COVID-19 cases, most of which are in state prison

A spike in COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County is largely due to an ongoing outbreak at a state prison.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 63 new cases over a four-day period this week — the most in such a time frame since the beginning of the pandemic. However, 44 of the cases are incarcerated individuals at Cayuga Correctional Facility, a medium-security prison in Moravia.

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision released data earlier this week that revealed the first COVID-19 cases at the prison. By Thursday, there were 32 inmates who tested positive for the virus.

There may be a lag in the reporting between DOCCS and the local health department. According to the health department's update on Friday, there were 14 new cases in the prison. DOCCS hasn't updated its report since Thursday, but those figures are as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Cayuga County had 23 new cases on Tuesday — the highest single-day total during the pandemic. All but three of those cases were in the prison. There were 21 new cases on Friday, which is the second-highest single-day total since the first case in March. Fourteen of the 21 cases on Friday are inmates in the state prison.