Cayuga County has 63 new COVID-19 cases, most of which are in state prison

A spike in COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County is largely due to an ongoing outbreak at a state prison.
The Cayuga County Health Department reported 63 new cases over a four-day period this week — the most in such a time frame since the beginning of the pandemic. However, 44 of the cases are incarcerated individuals at Cayuga Correctional Facility, a medium-security prison in Moravia.
The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision released data earlier this week that revealed the first COVID-19 cases at the prison. By Thursday, there were 32 inmates who tested positive for the virus.
There may be a lag in the reporting between DOCCS and the local health department. According to the health department's update on Friday, there were 14 new cases in the prison. DOCCS hasn't updated its report since Thursday, but those figures are as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Cayuga County had 23 new cases on Tuesday — the highest single-day total during the pandemic. All but three of those cases were in the prison. There were 21 new cases on Friday, which is the second-highest single-day total since the first case in March. Fourteen of the 21 cases on Friday are inmates in the state prison.
Outside of the prison cases, the health department said there were 19 community cases. The new cases include two students in the Southern Cayuga Central School District. A teenager who attends a school outside of the county also tested positive for the virus.
The 19 new cases include 13 female and six male residents. Most of the cases (14) are outside of Auburn, while there are five in the city.
Contact tracing investigations are complete for most of the confirmed cases. Tracing is ongoing for the confirmed cases on Friday.
With 94 people in mandatory isolation due to their positive test results, the county has its most active cases during the pandemic. Even if the prison cases aren't included, the number of active cases is up to 50, an increase from 46 on Monday.
There are 301 people in mandatory quarantine, which is ordered when someone has direct contact with a positive case. That's up from 248 on Monday.
While there has been an uptick in cases, the health department reported some good news. The number of hospitalizations decreased from seven on Monday to three on Friday.
