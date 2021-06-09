Cayuga County has first day with no new COVID-19 cases in 8 months

With the exception of when the Cayuga County Health Department was closed or observed a holiday, there hasn't been a day without a new COVID-19 case in eight months.

Until Monday.

The health department reported no new cases that day. It's the first time since Oct. 12 that there wasn't a new COVID-19 case in Cayuga County. That streak excludes the small number of days when the department either didn't issue a new update or was closed.

It ends a painful streak for the county, which saw cases slowly rise last fall and then spike in early winter. In a 15-day period from late December to early January, there were 12 days with over 100 new cases. The worst of these was Jan. 7, when the department reported 158 new cases and 1,095 active cases, both of which are pandemic records for the county.

New daily cases began to decline in January and continued through February and most of March. After reaching single digits in March, new cases rose again in April. At the time, the health department said the new cases were among young people, especially school-age children, who weren't eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.