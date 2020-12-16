Cayuga County has highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases

For the first time during the pandemic, Cayuga County reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in one day.

There were 108 new cases on Tuesday, according to The Citizen's review of data provided by the Cayuga County Health Department. The number of new cases was calculated based on the change in total cases — confirmed cases and cases awaiting admission — in a 24-hour period.

On Monday, there were 1,623 total cases — 1,509 confirmed cases and 114 awaiting admission. The total number of cases increased by 108 to 1,731 (1,598 confirmed cases and 133 awaiting admission) on Tuesday.

The health department doesn't include cases awaiting admission in its confirmed case numbers. Cases awaiting admission are individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but haven't been placed into mandatory isolation — a requirement for new cases.

According to the department's situational update, there were 89 new cases admitted Tuesday. The total includes 14 cases at local correctional facilities. There have been COVID-19 outbreaks at Auburn and Cayuga correctional facilities. While facility-level data isn't available for staff, there are 30 active cases at Cayuga Correctional Facility and nine at Auburn.

