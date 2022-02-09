Cayuga County has lowest active COVID-19 case total in six months

After the emergence of two COVID-19 variants and a winter surge, Cayuga County is heading in the right direction.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 138 active COVID cases on Wednesday, up slightly from 129 on Tuesday. The county's recent active case counts are at the lowest point since August.

There was a spike in cases late in the summer as the Delta variant spread across the country. Omicron was the dominant variant during the winter months. From Aug. 1 through most of January, the county had at least 8,873 new COVID-19 cases, including three months with at least 1,000 new cases. January's numbers are incomplete because the county stopped reporting new daily cases.

Other data points show that Cayuga County is past its winter surge. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county had a seven-day average case rate of 291.21, down 50% since last week. The positivity rate, which was well over 20% during the surge, is now 10.9%.

Hospitalizations are also declining. The health department said there are nine residents hospitalized with COVID-19, the lowest number of hospitalizations in two months. All but one of the hospitalized patients is vaccinated, but the vaccinated cases are ages 50 and older. The one unvaccinated patient is in their 30s.

A lagging indicator is the number of COVID deaths, and the county has reported a few virus-related fatalities this week. There were two deaths on Monday and one on Tuesday. The three people who died were men in their 60s, according to the health department.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 131 Cayuga County residents have died of COVID-19.

Cayuga County's vaccination rate is 58.2% and 61.2% of eligible residents ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated. A majority (53.1%) of fully vaccinated residents have received their booster shots.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.