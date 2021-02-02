 Skip to main content
Cayuga County has lowest active COVID-19 case total in three months
Cayuga County has lowest active COVID-19 case total in three months

Virus Outbreak-Reinfection

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

It was around Election Day when Cayuga County had an active COVID-19 case total this low. 

According to the Cayuga County Health Department, there are 109 people in mandatory isolation after testing positive for the virus. It's the lowest since the county reported 92 active cases on Nov. 6. 

The number of residents in mandatory quarantine is also at a three-month low. There are 296 people in quarantine due to contact with a positive case, which is the lowest since mid-October. 

It's a significant change from Cayuga County's position nearly one month ago. On. Jan. 7, there were a record 1,095 active cases and 8,054 people in quarantine. About 12% of the county's population was directly affected by COVID-19. 

Over the last several weeks, the number of cases and people in quarantine have declined. But hospitalizations remain a problem for Cayuga County. 

The health department reported that Auburn Community Hospital has 23 COVID-19 patients, up from 21 one day ago and the second consecutive day that the total increased. Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, said last week that one concern about hospitalizations is that these are individuals who are seriously ill. 

Hospitalizations are down, though, after reaching a high of 46 two weeks ago. The county's total does not include any residents hospitalized outside of the county. 

The health department admitted 27 new cases on Monday. There are 24 more cases awaiting admission. 

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the county has 4,929 confirmed COVID-19 cases. So far, 4,711 residents have been discharged from isolation. 

For the second day in a row and the fourth in the last five, no new COVID-19 deaths were reported. Cayuga County's virus death toll stands at 83. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

