Cayuga County has lowest active COVID-19 case total in three months

It was around Election Day when Cayuga County had an active COVID-19 case total this low.

According to the Cayuga County Health Department, there are 109 people in mandatory isolation after testing positive for the virus. It's the lowest since the county reported 92 active cases on Nov. 6.

The number of residents in mandatory quarantine is also at a three-month low. There are 296 people in quarantine due to contact with a positive case, which is the lowest since mid-October.

It's a significant change from Cayuga County's position nearly one month ago. On. Jan. 7, there were a record 1,095 active cases and 8,054 people in quarantine. About 12% of the county's population was directly affected by COVID-19.

Over the last several weeks, the number of cases and people in quarantine have declined. But hospitalizations remain a problem for Cayuga County.

The health department reported that Auburn Community Hospital has 23 COVID-19 patients, up from 21 one day ago and the second consecutive day that the total increased. Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, said last week that one concern about hospitalizations is that these are individuals who are seriously ill.