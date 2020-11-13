Cayuga County has most active COVID-19 cases during pandemic

As new cases emerges and the number of contacts grow, COVID-19 is having an overwhelming effect on Cayuga County.
The number of active COVID-19 cases is up to 128, the most reported by the Cayuga County Health Department during the pandemic. There are six county residents hospitalized and the total number of confirmed cases is up to 596.
The county had 51 new cases over the last four days, including 21 on Thursday and 20 on Tuesday — the second- and third-highest single day totals since mid-March. The new cases include students in the Auburn, Cato-Meridian and Weedsport school districts.
The Weedsport school district shifted to remote learning this week after more than 100 students were quarantined because they were exposed to the virus.
A majority of the new cases (28) live outside of Auburn. There are 23 new cases in the city, according to the health department.
There were 627 people in mandatory quarantine on Monday. That number dropped to 583 on Friday. While it's a decrease over a four-day period, it's still one of the highest totals during the pandemic.
But the volume of cases and contacts is presenting challenges for the health department. In its situational update, the department said that they are "continuing to see a rise in the number of positive cases and contacts throughout the community and are working diligently to enroll these individuals into isolation and quarantine with the staff that we have available."
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, health officials say you should stay home until you receive your test results.
The health department has about 40 employees. Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, previously told The Citizen that employees were performing multiple duties in response to the pandemic.
In the state defined central New York region, COVID-19 hospitalizations reached an all-time high, according to the state Department of Health's regional monitoring report. There were 89 residents in the hospital with confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Thursday. The previous high was 84 on May 19.
A week earlier, on Nov. 5, central New York COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 62, and two weeks ago, they were at 38.
Eighteen of the central New York hospitalization cases were in intensive care units. That's the highest mark since June 17, but well below the all-time high mark of 40 recorded on April 14.
The state reported that Cayuga County had a seven-day rolling average test positivity rate of 3% through Thursday. Within the state-defined Central New York region, Onondaga County's rate of 3.6% was highest, while Madison County's 1.7% was lowest. Oswego County was also at 3.0% and Cortland County was at 2.3%.
Among Cayuga County's other neighboring counties, Tompkins County's 0.2% seven-day rolling average positive test rate was by far the lowest. Seneca County was at 2.9% and Wayne County had a 2.7% rate.
Politics reporter Robert Harding
