Cayuga County has most active COVID-19 cases during pandemic

As new cases emerges and the number of contacts grow, COVID-19 is having an overwhelming effect on Cayuga County.

The number of active COVID-19 cases is up to 128, the most reported by the Cayuga County Health Department during the pandemic. There are six county residents hospitalized and the total number of confirmed cases is up to 596.

The county had 51 new cases over the last four days, including 21 on Thursday and 20 on Tuesday — the second- and third-highest single day totals since mid-March. The new cases include students in the Auburn, Cato-Meridian and Weedsport school districts.

The Weedsport school district shifted to remote learning this week after more than 100 students were quarantined because they were exposed to the virus.

A majority of the new cases (28) live outside of Auburn. There are 23 new cases in the city, according to the health department.

There were 627 people in mandatory quarantine on Monday. That number dropped to 583 on Friday. While it's a decrease over a four-day period, it's still one of the highest totals during the pandemic.

