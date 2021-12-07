Cayuga County has most active COVID-19 cases since January

It has been nearly 11 months since Cayuga County's active COVID-19 case count was this high.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 351 active cases on Monday, up from 313 on Sunday and 275 one week ago. It's the highest active case total since Jan. 27, when the county had 360 active cases.

There were 48 new cases on Monday, increasing the county's December total to 241. The seven-day average positivity rate is 9.25%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

December is on track to be the fifth consecutive month with high confirmed COVID-19 case counts in Cayuga County. The latest wave began in August when there were 747 cases, up from 72 in July. In September, the county topped 1,000 cases (1,079) in a month for only the third time since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Cayuga had 801 cases in October and 955 in November.

Health officials are concerned that there will be another spike in cases like there was in December 2020 and January. There were more than 4,000 confirmed cases over that two-month period. Hospitalizations surged and 74 residents died of COVID-19.

So far, December is on pace to have more than 1,200 cases — a sizable amount but less than the 2,024 cases in this same month last year.

One difference between this year and last is the number of hospitalizations has not yet spiked. The health department reported nine residents — five vaccinated and four unvaccinated people — are hospitalized with COVID-19. On Dec. 7, 2020, there were 16 patients with virus-related illnesses at Auburn Community Hospital. That total does not include any patients from Cayuga County who were treated at Syracuse hospitals.

Cayuga County's vaccination rate is 55%, with 42,152 residents fully vaccinated. More than three-quarters of residents ages 65 and older and nearly 63% of residents ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

