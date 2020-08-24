Cayuga County has most COVID-19 cases in a month since May

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With six more COVID-19 cases over a three-day period, Cayuga County has its highest total of cases in a month since May.

The county has reported 29 newly confirmed cases in August, which tops June (28) and July (19). Most of the county's 170 cases were confirmed in April (48) and May (42).

The Cayuga County Health Department said Monday that more recent COVID-19 cases are individuals who were asymptomatic and tested for employment or prior to medical procedures.

"This information is being shared to reinforce the importance of wearing a face covering both indoors and outdoors when safe social distancing (six feet apart) cannot be maintained," the department wrote in its news release.

The six new cases include a man in his 50s, a male child, two women in their 40s and a man in his 20s, all of whom live outside of Auburn. An Auburn resident, a woman in her 30s, also tested positive for the virus.

Contact tracing is complete for the new cases. There are eight people in mandatory isolation due to positive test results and 29 others who are in mandatory quarantine because they had contact with a confirmed case.