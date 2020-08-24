Cayuga County has most COVID-19 cases in a month since May

With six more COVID-19 cases over a three-day period, Cayuga County has its highest total of cases in a month since May.
The county has reported 29 newly confirmed cases in August, which tops June (28) and July (19). Most of the county's 170 cases were confirmed in April (48) and May (42).
The Cayuga County Health Department said Monday that more recent COVID-19 cases are individuals who were asymptomatic and tested for employment or prior to medical procedures.
"This information is being shared to reinforce the importance of wearing a face covering both indoors and outdoors when safe social distancing (six feet apart) cannot be maintained," the department wrote in its news release.
The six new cases include a man in his 50s, a male child, two women in their 40s and a man in his 20s, all of whom live outside of Auburn. An Auburn resident, a woman in her 30s, also tested positive for the virus.
Contact tracing is complete for the new cases. There are eight people in mandatory isolation due to positive test results and 29 others who are in mandatory quarantine because they had contact with a confirmed case.
Since the first case was reported in mid-March, 159 people have been discharged from mandatory isolation. Three people have died of COVID-19 in Cayuga County.
The case total is nearly split along gender lines, with 86 men and 84 women testing positive for COVID-19. Most of the positive cases — 129 of 170 — live outside of Auburn. New town-level data hasn't been released in 10 days, but Genoa had the most cases among Cayuga County towns when the health department last released its town-by-town map.
A majority of Cayuga County's cases are in younger age groups, with 43 people in their 20s, 34 in their 30s and 20 under age 20 testing positive for the virus. The 50-59 age group has the most cases (24) among older residents. There are 20 confirmed cases in their 40s, 17 in their 60s, eight in their 70s, three in their 80s and one 100-year-old resident.
Since mid-March, 25,547 Cayuga County residents have been tested for COVID-19. So far, the positivity rate is 0.66%. That's well below the statewide cumulative positivity rate of 5.6%.
