Cayuga County has most new COVID-19 cases in one day, more hospitalizations

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 22 new COVID-19 cases in three days, including 13 on Monday — the most in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.

The new cases include 10 men, nine women, two children and one teenager. The teen and two children aren't enrolled in schools, according to the department. Eleven of the cases live in Auburn, while the other 11 live outside the city.

With 13 new cases on Monday and eight on Saturday, those are two of the four highest single-day totals since the county reported its first confirmed case in March. The previous high was 11 on April 9. There were 10 new cases on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The county also has new highs of active cases, hospitalizations and people in mandatory quarantine. The number of active cases increased from 35 on Friday to 46 on Monday. The number of residents hospitalized with COVID-19 rose from four to seven. There are 248 people in mandatory quarantine, which is required for those who have direct contact with positive cases.

Overall, the county has 291 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 240 of which have been discharged from mandatory isolation after recovering from the illness. There have been four virus-related deaths.