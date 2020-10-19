Cayuga County has most new COVID-19 cases in one day, more hospitalizations

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 22 new COVID-19 cases in three days, including 13 on Monday — the most in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.
The new cases include 10 men, nine women, two children and one teenager. The teen and two children aren't enrolled in schools, according to the department. Eleven of the cases live in Auburn, while the other 11 live outside the city.
With 13 new cases on Monday and eight on Saturday, those are two of the four highest single-day totals since the county reported its first confirmed case in March. The previous high was 11 on April 9. There were 10 new cases on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
The county also has new highs of active cases, hospitalizations and people in mandatory quarantine. The number of active cases increased from 35 on Friday to 46 on Monday. The number of residents hospitalized with COVID-19 rose from four to seven. There are 248 people in mandatory quarantine, which is required for those who have direct contact with positive cases.
Support Local Journalism
Overall, the county has 291 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 240 of which have been discharged from mandatory isolation after recovering from the illness. There have been four virus-related deaths.
Health officials are concerned about the recent spike. In a seven-day period, there have been 51 new cases. There have been 73 new cases in October, which tops the previous high of 48 in April.
The health department on Monday reminded residents to stay home when they're sick, maintaining social distancing in indoor and outdoor settings, wear a face covering when social distancing can't be maintained and limit attendance at social gatherings.
The increase in cases, the department said, is related to community spread of the virus.
"As contact tracing has revealed, more and more people are participating in social gatherings including parties and a baby shower," the department wrote in its update Monday. "At these gatherings, social distancings was not maintained, mask wearing and mass gathering rules were not being followed."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.