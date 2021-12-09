Cayuga County has most new daily COVID-19 cases in 11 months

The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise at an alarming rate in Cayuga County.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 88 new cases on Wednesday, the most in one day since Jan. 19. Fifty of the new cases were unvaccinated, while 38 were vaccinated.

Active cases rose from 376 to 418 in one day. It has been 11 months since the active case count was this high.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the seven-day average positivity rate is 9.07% and the case rate is 472.73 per 100,000 people. The county's case rate is up 52.74% over the last seven days.

With 88 new cases in a day, the county has 400 confirmed cases in December. It is on pace to have more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases this month. The worst months of the pandemic were December 2020 (2,024 cases) and January (2,010 cases).

One notable difference now compared to last winter is that hospitalizations and deaths haven't increased. While any spikes in those statistics tend to occur days and weeks after a spike in cases, the county's total COVID-19 hospitalizations hasn't changed in four days. There are nine Cayuga County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 in central New York, five of whom are vaccinated and four who are not.

At this point in December 2020, hospitalizations were in the teens and on the rise. By the end of the month, nearly 40 COVID-19 patients were receiving treatment at Auburn Community Hospital. That tally did not include residents who were patients at Syracuse hospitals.

Vaccine clinics

There will be a few vaccination clinics in the Cayuga County area this weekend.

In Cayuga County, the health department will hold a clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Fingerlakes Mall events center. First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for children ages 5-11.

Registration is required. To register, go to cayugacounty.us/health.

Those who sign up should access the clinic by entering in the back of the mall. There will be no entry available from inside the mall.

There will be two vaccination clinics at the It's A Wonderful Life Festival in Seneca Falls. The clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The three vaccines — Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer — will be available.

For children ages 12-17 who get vaccinated at the Seneca Falls clinics, there will be incentives. They can receive Amazon and Regal Theatre gift cards for getting their shots.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.