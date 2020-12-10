Cayuga County has nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Cayuga County is approaching the century mark in new daily COVID-19 cases as the virus continues to wreak havoc on the region, state and country.

The Cayuga County Health Department on Thursday reported 1,381 total COVID-19 cases (1,227 confirmed and another 154 awaiting admission into mandatory isolation). That's an increase of 96 cases since Wednesday, when the county had 1,285 total cases — 1,166 confirmed and 119 awaiting admission.

The cases awaiting admission are individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but haven't been contacted and officially placed into mandatory isolation. The health department has explained that these individuals can't be reached for various reasons, including a full voicemail, wrong phone number or they don't answer their phone when they are called.

Because they haven't been placed into mandatory isolation, the health department doesn't count the cases awaiting admission in its total number of active or confirmed cases.

There were 61 new cases, including two incarcerated individuals in a correctional facility, admitted on Wednesday. Based on the new case admissions, Cayuga County already has 359 COVID-19 cases in December. The county could top November's total (422) if there were at least 64 new admissions on Thursday. That number will be revealed in Friday's report.