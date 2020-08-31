Cayuga County has one new COVID-19 case, 35 confirmed in August

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One new COVID-19 case was reported in Cayuga County over the final three days of August.

A female in her teens who lives outside of Auburn tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the Cayuga County Health Department. Contact tracing is complete.

There were no new cases on Sunday or Monday.

The county ends August with 35 new cases, the most in a month since May. But there could be a positive trend developing: In four of the last five days, there hasn't been a new confirmed case.

Six people are in mandatory isolation due to a positive test result and 32 others are in mandatory quarantine because of contact with a confirmed case. One resident is hospitalized with COVID-19, the health department reported in its situational update Monday.

Cayuga County is up to 176 confirmed COVID-19 cases since mid-March. A vast majority of the cases (167) have been discharged from mandatory isolation. Three county residents have died of COVID-19.

New town-level data hasn't been released by the health department, but 135 of the 176 cases live outside of Auburn. There have been 40 cases in the city and one out-of-state resident who tested positive.