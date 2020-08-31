Cayuga County has one new COVID-19 case, 35 confirmed in August

One new COVID-19 case was reported in Cayuga County over the final three days of August.
A female in her teens who lives outside of Auburn tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the Cayuga County Health Department. Contact tracing is complete.
There were no new cases on Sunday or Monday.
The county ends August with 35 new cases, the most in a month since May. But there could be a positive trend developing: In four of the last five days, there hasn't been a new confirmed case.
Six people are in mandatory isolation due to a positive test result and 32 others are in mandatory quarantine because of contact with a confirmed case. One resident is hospitalized with COVID-19, the health department reported in its situational update Monday.
Cayuga County is up to 176 confirmed COVID-19 cases since mid-March. A vast majority of the cases (167) have been discharged from mandatory isolation. Three county residents have died of COVID-19.
New town-level data hasn't been released by the health department, but 135 of the 176 cases live outside of Auburn. There have been 40 cases in the city and one out-of-state resident who tested positive.
The gender split remains nearly the same, with 89 male and 87 female cases.
The age breakdown highlights the large number of cases among young people. The 20-29 age group has the most cases (43), followed by 30-39 (34). Twenty-one people under age 20 have tested positive for COVID-19.
Older age groups (40-plus) account for 44% of the cases. There have been 24 cases in their 50s, 21 in their 40s, 20 in their 60s, nine in their 70s, three in their 80s and one 100-year-old.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.