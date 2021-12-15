Cayuga County has over 100 new COVID-19 cases in a day for first time since January

New daily COVID-19 cases topped 100 in Cayuga County for the first time in 11 months.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 105 new cases on Tuesday. It's the 16th time the county had at least 100 new cases in a day since the pandemic began in March 2020. Most of those days were during the first major virus wave last winter when the county had over 4,000 new cases in two months.

The active case count (446) is also at an 11-month high. After surging above 400 last week, active cases dipped by 100, likely due to the weekend. But that tally began to rise again after 80 new cases were admitted on Monday.

Near the midway point of December, there have been 753 new cases this month. Based on the confirmed case totals, it's already the sixth-worst month of the pandemic for Cayuga County. Over a five-month period, the county has 4,335 COVID-19 cases.

Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy shared details about the recent uptick in cases on Tuesday. She told reporters that there were outbreaks at Thanksgiving family gatherings. They also have handled cases stemming from a musical performance and sporting events.

"We know that those group gatherings with people outside your own household tend to be the most common manner in which COVID is spread," Cuddy said.

Hospitalizations are a concern for local officials who are monitoring hospital capacity. As of Monday, there were 15 residents receiving treatment for COVID-19 in central New York hospitals. That total decreased to 13 on Tuesday.

At this time last year, there were 23 COVID-19 patients in Auburn Community Hospital. The county did not provide a total number of residents at hospitals in other cities.

In other news:

• Cayuga County has three vaccination clinics scheduled before Christmas.

From noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Moderna and Pfizer boosters will be available. A pediatric Pfizer vaccination clinic for ages 5-11 will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21. The third vaccination clinic is scheduled for 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22. At this clinic, the health department will offer original doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, second doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and boosters for those who received either the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccine.

The clinics will be held inside the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center. Attendees should use the back entrance of the mall. The clinic won't be accessible from inside the mall.

Registration is required for all vaccination clinics. Appointments can be scheduled at cayugacounty.us/health. Click on the link for COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

Anyone who needs help with the online registration form can contact their city, town or village clerk, or call the Cayuga Community Health Network at (315) 252-4212.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

