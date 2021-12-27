Cayuga County has over 180 new COVID-19 cases over long Christmas weekend

The winter COVID-19 surge did not slow down over Christmas weekend in Cayuga County.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 188 new COVID cases in three days, increasing its December total to 1,437 — the third-most of any month during the pandemic. There were no new cases on Christmas because the department was closed to observe the holiday.

Cayuga's active case count (346) is down to its lowest point in two weeks. During that time period, there were several days with more than 400 active cases. On Wednesday, there were 432 people in isolation.

The seven-day average positivity rate is 12.36% in Cayuga County, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

COVID hospitalizations have been slowly increasing, although the total number of hospitalizations is lower than it was at this point last year. The health department said Monday that 26 residents are hospitalized with COVID-related illnesses in central New York hospitals. On this day one year ago, there were 41 COVID patients in Auburn Community Hospital. The tally did not include individuals being treated at other hospitals in the region.

Cayuga County will resume its vaccination effort this week with clinics from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center. More information about the clinics, including how to register for an appointment, can be found at cayugacounty.us/health. Click on the link for COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The CDC says 59.4% of Cayuga County residents ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated. Vaccination rates are higher among other age groups, including 18 and older (64.4%) and 65 and older (78.7%).

More than one-third of residents who are fully vaccinated have received booster shots, according to the CDC. Nearly two-thirds of fully-vaccinated residents have been given their booster shots.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

