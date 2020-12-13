Cayuga County has over 400 active COVID-19 cases, new record for hospitalizations

COVID-19 hospitalizations were steady for a few days last week, but that has changed as the number of confirmed cases continues to rise in Cayuga County.

The Cayuga County Health Department said that there are 19 COVID-19 patients in Auburn Community Hospital, a 99-bed facility and the only hospital in the county. The total number of hospitalizations doesn't include county residents who are patients at Syracuse hospitals.

The 19 hospitalizations are a new high for the county. The previous mark was 17 on Dec. 6.

Cayuga County had 65 new cases admitted on Saturday, according to the health department's situational update. There are another 146 cases awaiting admission, which aren't counted in the county's active and confirmed case totals. The cases awaiting admission are individuals who tested positive for the virus, but haven't been contacted and placed into isolation.

The county has 424 active COVID-19 cases and 1,844 people in mandatory quarantine due to contact with positive cases, both new highs. One month ago, there were 128 active cases and 583 people in quarantine.