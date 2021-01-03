Cayuga County has record 1,000 active COVID-19 cases, tops 3,000 confirmed cases

More than 1,000 residents are in mandatory isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, a record for active virus cases in Cayuga County.
It's not the only unfortunate milestone for Cayuga County. With 121 new cases admitted on Saturday, there have been 3,013 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
The county has 1,002 active cases and a record 6,698 people in mandatory quarantine, which is required for individuals who have direct contact with a positive case.
The continued surge in cases follows the worst month of the pandemic for Cayuga County. There were 2,024 new cases and 14 deaths in December. Beginning in late December, the county has a five-day streak with more than 100 new daily confirmed cases.
Hospitalizations increased on Saturday, according to the Cayuga County Health Department. There are 40 COVID-19 patients at Auburn Community Hospital, up from 37 on Friday. The total doesn't include patients who are hospitalized outside of the county.
No deaths were reported. The county has 24 COVID-related deaths during the pandemic, five of whom were nursing home residents. According to the state's COVID-19 tracker, the residents lived at The Commons on St. Anthony, a skilled nursing facility in Auburn.
As COVID-19 spreads in the community, there has been an uptick in cases at two state correctional facilities in Cayuga County. Twenty-four of the 121 new cases reported by the county were at local correctional facilities. The health department didn't disclose the correctional facility.
Auburn Correctional Facility had 31 cases on Dec. 28. By Friday, the total number of cases increased to 52, with 37 active cases. Cayuga Correctional Facility, which is in the midst of its second outbreak, is up to 128 confirmed cases (22 active).
A positive takeaway from the health department's daily update: There have been 1,987 people discharged from mandatory isolation. While discharges aren't technically recoveries, they are individuals who are fever- and symptom-free and are released from isolation.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.