Cayuga County has record 1,000 active COVID-19 cases, tops 3,000 confirmed cases

More than 1,000 residents are in mandatory isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, a record for active virus cases in Cayuga County.

It's not the only unfortunate milestone for Cayuga County. With 121 new cases admitted on Saturday, there have been 3,013 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The county has 1,002 active cases and a record 6,698 people in mandatory quarantine, which is required for individuals who have direct contact with a positive case.

The continued surge in cases follows the worst month of the pandemic for Cayuga County. There were 2,024 new cases and 14 deaths in December. Beginning in late December, the county has a five-day streak with more than 100 new daily confirmed cases.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hospitalizations increased on Saturday, according to the Cayuga County Health Department. There are 40 COVID-19 patients at Auburn Community Hospital, up from 37 on Friday. The total doesn't include patients who are hospitalized outside of the county.