 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County has second-highest 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate in NY state
alert top story
COVID-19

Cayuga County has second-highest 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate in NY state

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

 HOGP

Cayuga County has one of the worst COVID-19 positivity rates in New York as the surge of new cases continues in August. 

The county has a seven-day average positivity rate of 6.6%, according to the state Department of Health. It's the second-highest in New York behind St. Lawrence County (6.9%). 

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 71 new cases in two days, the most in a two-day period since late January. It's a significant increase for the county, which has 279 cases in August — nearly the same total in 17 days as it had in all of May (280). 

Cayuga County's active case count rose to 192, up from 178 two days ago and 107 one week ago. The number of residents in isolation hasn't been this high since the end of January. 

Because of the recent rise in cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Cayuga County is an area with a high level of COVID-19 transmission. The agency recommends individuals in counties with high or substantial transmission levels, regardless of their vaccination status, wear masks in indoor public settings.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hospitalizations in Cayuga County remain unchanged, with nine COVID-related patients at Auburn Community Hospital. But that doesn't include residents who are hospitalized outside of the county. 

No new deaths were reported. There have been 91 virus-related fatalities in Cayuga County. 

Health officials are trying to boost the vaccination rate before school starts in September. According to the CDC, 49.4% of Cayuga County's total population is fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate is higher (56.4%) among eligible residents ages 12 and older. 

Anyone ages 12 and older can get the Pfizer vaccine, while Johnson & Johnson and Moderna are available for adults ages 18 and older. 

The Cayuga County Health Department will hold a walk-in vaccination clinic from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Scipio Fire Department, 3550 Route 34, Scipio Center. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be offered at the clinic. 

Children ages 12-17 who are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Incoming New York governor tours school

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News