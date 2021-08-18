Cayuga County has second-highest 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate in NY state

Cayuga County has one of the worst COVID-19 positivity rates in New York as the surge of new cases continues in August.

The county has a seven-day average positivity rate of 6.6%, according to the state Department of Health. It's the second-highest in New York behind St. Lawrence County (6.9%).

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 71 new cases in two days, the most in a two-day period since late January. It's a significant increase for the county, which has 279 cases in August — nearly the same total in 17 days as it had in all of May (280).

Cayuga County's active case count rose to 192, up from 178 two days ago and 107 one week ago. The number of residents in isolation hasn't been this high since the end of January.

Because of the recent rise in cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Cayuga County is an area with a high level of COVID-19 transmission. The agency recommends individuals in counties with high or substantial transmission levels, regardless of their vaccination status, wear masks in indoor public settings.

Hospitalizations in Cayuga County remain unchanged, with nine COVID-related patients at Auburn Community Hospital. But that doesn't include residents who are hospitalized outside of the county.