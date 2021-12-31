Cayuga County has 'significant uptick' in COVID-19 cases, over 500 test positive

Cayuga County had nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and over 500 more that have not been processed — a growing backlog as the county deals with a "significant uptick" in confirmed cases after Christmas.

The increase led Aileen McNabb-Coleman, the outgoing chair of the Cayuga County Legislature, to issue a statement alerting residents of the recent spike in cases and urging those who test positive to isolate immediately.

"Regardless of vaccination status, isolate yourself from others in your household," McNabb-Coleman said Friday. "In New York state, isolation guidance continues to be 10 days from the positive test result or the onset of symptoms, whichever occurs first."

Laboratory delays have created the backlog the local health department is now working through. Contact tracers worked on New Year's Eve and will work again on New Year's Day to inform residents of their positive tests and identify close contacts.

But McNabb-Coleman acknowledged that the tracers won't be able to reach everyone over the weekend. The backlog is so large and new cases continue to be reported. Just a few days ago, there were more than 200 new cases that hadn't been contacted.

"If you test positive for COVID-19, we are asking that community members be responsible in preventing the spread of this illness ... The community is being asked to take extra precautions and make responsible decisions over the next few days," McNabb-Coleman added.

The county had 93 new cases and 498 active cases on Thursday. Hospitalizations dipped to 18, but the health department didn't receive reports from Crouse Hospital and St. Joseph's Health.

McNabb-Coleman advised residents who gather for New Year's festivities to wear masks, maintain social distancing and stay home if they don't feel well.

"Any step you take to limit the spread of COVID-19 during this surge is a step toward protecting our health care system, keeping children in schools, and preventing more disease in our community," she said.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

