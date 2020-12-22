Cayuga County health board discusses COVID-19 fines as more businesses are penalized

The Cayuga County Board of Health on Tuesday approved fines for six businesses that violated COVID-19 rules, but there was a discussion about the penalties and the health department's role in enforcing the state mask mandate.

The businesses that paid $50 fines are Arnold's Family Restaurant in Weedsport, Bass Pro Shops in Aurelius, Bayside Grocery in Fair Haven, Fingerlakes Variety and Sports in Aurelius, New China Royal in Auburn and Walmart in Auburn. At Walmart, a health department inspector observed two employees and 11 customers not properly wearing face coverings.

Because the businesses were first-time offenders, consent orders were issued by the health department. The businesses signed the consent orders acknowledging the violations and agreed to pay a $50 fine.

Before voting to approve the consent orders, Dr. Brian Brundage, a member of the board of health, questioned Eileen O'Connor, director of the health department's environmental health division, about whether there is an expiration date for the state mask regulation, which has been in effect since April. O'Connor responded that there isn't a set date for when the regulation will end, but that it will likely end when the pandemic is over.