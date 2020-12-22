Cayuga County health board discusses COVID-19 fines as more businesses are penalized

The Cayuga County Board of Health on Tuesday approved fines for six businesses that violated COVID-19 rules, but there was a discussion about the penalties and the health department's role in enforcing the state mask mandate.
The businesses that paid $50 fines are Arnold's Family Restaurant in Weedsport, Bass Pro Shops in Aurelius, Bayside Grocery in Fair Haven, Fingerlakes Variety and Sports in Aurelius, New China Royal in Auburn and Walmart in Auburn. At Walmart, a health department inspector observed two employees and 11 customers not properly wearing face coverings.
Because the businesses were first-time offenders, consent orders were issued by the health department. The businesses signed the consent orders acknowledging the violations and agreed to pay a $50 fine.
Before voting to approve the consent orders, Dr. Brian Brundage, a member of the board of health, questioned Eileen O'Connor, director of the health department's environmental health division, about whether there is an expiration date for the state mask regulation, which has been in effect since April. O'Connor responded that there isn't a set date for when the regulation will end, but that it will likely end when the pandemic is over.
"I don't like the thought that the health department is going to become an arm of law enforcement more than it already is," Brundage said. "This has got the potential, if this expands to other things, that we're going to be cops — that we go out and just check on the public in more and more different ways."
O'Connor acknowledged that the added responsibility is challenging for the health department, which is also trying to keep up with the rising number of COVID-19 cases and contacts.
That's when Dr. Cassandra Archer, another health board member, proposed what would be a major change in how the county enforces the mask mandate. Instead of a $50 fine for the first offense, she called for a $1,000 penalty — a fine that's usually reserved for repeat offenders. Brundage immediately said he opposed the motion.
Ralph Battista, who also serves on the board of health, asked O'Connor if she thought that businesses were willfully violating the law. She believes that most businesses aren't intentionally violating the mask mandate. She noted that several of the consent orders she has presented to the board were one-time offenders. While there have been a small number of repeat offenders, most have not committed multiple violations.
O'Connor also addressed the feasibility of a first-time $1,000 penalty for businesses that don't comply with the mask order. With a $1,000 fine, she explained, there would need to be a hearing and that requires more staff time. The businesses would need to be summoned to the hearing, which involves a formal process, and since it would be a more severe fine it's likely that they would get an attorney.
"Sometimes the enforcement is slower when the penalty is so much higher," she said.
Archer withdrew her proposal to avoid creating more work for the department. Battista said he favors continuing with the current system, which is to issue a consent order for a first-time offense and fine the business $50.
Dr. John Cosachov, the president of the health board, agreed that it's the best approach.
"I think several members here have expressed the understanding that the fines really serve as the way for the department of health to sort of enforce its desire for compliance," he said.
