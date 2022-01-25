Cayuga County health board wants Legislature to postpone vote on mask resolution

The Cayuga County Board of Health is asking the county Legislature to postpone its vote on a resolution that requests the board and local health department to not enforce the statewide mask-or-vaccine mandate.

Cayuga County Legislator Andrew Dennison introduced the resolution this week after a vote on a motion opposing the mask-or-vaccine mandate at the legislature's reorganizational meeting on Jan. 1. The health board held a special meeting less than a week later, but took no action at that point.

The board then met for its regular meeting on Tuesday, hours before the Legislature meets to take up Dennison's resolution. After a discussion about the resolution and new developments involving the state directive, the board voted to ask the Legislature to postpone its consideration of the measure.

"My opinion is that right now, especially with this court order from downstate, if there was a resolution here at the county level it's going to create an enormous amount of confusion at all levels," said Tim Fessenden, a member of the health board.

Fessenden was referring to a state Supreme Court in Nassau County judge's ruling on Monday that the mask-or-vaccine mandate is unconstitutional. However, there was an earlier ruling from a different judge in another county that upheld the directive. With the conflicting decisions and an appeal already filed, the state is advising health departments and schools to continue enforcing the mask mandate.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the mask-or-vaccine mandate for businesses and indoor public venues in December as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations began to rise. The directive is temporary — it was due to expire in mid-January but was extended to Feb. 1 — and requires businesses and indoor venues to either require customers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or wear a mask.

Hochul said that counties would be responsible for enforcing the requirement, but some counties are defying the directive and not enforcing the mask-or-vaccine rules.

In December, then-Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman said that the county would enforce the mandate, but that the health department would take an educational approach before fining businesses.

Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, told The Citizen on Monday that while the health department has received complaints since the new requirement took effect, it has not issued any consent orders — fines — for failing to abide by the directive.

According to Cuddy, if there is a complaint, the health department has a conversation with the business or venue and offers masks to provide to customers and signage to encourage patrons to wear masks.

"The majority of businesses are appreciative of the phone call and offers of support and indicate they continue to do their best to remain in compliance with the vaccination or mask use mandate," Cuddy added.

The county Legislature's action on Jan. 1 created confusion because there wasn't a formal resolution — legislators voted on a motion to oppose enforcement of the mask-or-vaccine mandate. Chris Palermo, the county attorney, told members of the board of health earlier this month that it would be illegal for the legislature to prevent the health department from enforcing public health law.

Since there are legal questions about the legislature's authority, Dennison's resolution is worded to request that the local health department not enforce the requirement.

The fate of the resolution is unknown. Cayuga County Legislature Chairman David Gould told the board of health on Tuesday that he didn't know who supports or opposes the measure.

"I don't know what's going to happen," he said.

Cayuga County Legislator Elane Daly, who serves on the health board and is the county's former director of health and human services, thinks the resolution would create more confusion and divisiveness at a time when COVID-19 cases remain high and at least 20 residents are hospitalized.

"There is still a public health directive to enforce," she said. "There is still a state education mandate that requires children to go and be masked in school. I'm unclear why we would be voting on this anyway. I'm not sure it compels anything."

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

