Cayuga County health care facilities report over 90% of employees got COVID-19 vaccine

There have been similar trends statewide. Gov. Kathy Hochul's office released data on Tuesday that revealed 92.6% of the 143,753 nursing home employees in New York received at least one vaccine dose, up from 82% one week ago and 71% on Aug. 24, the day Hochul took office.

New York has 519,109 hospital employees and 92% have been given at least one shot. As of Wednesday, 87% of New York's hospital employees are fully vaccinated.

"Our greatest responsibility is to protect our most vulnerable, and ensuring that the health care workers who care for our loved ones are vaccinated is critical to keeping New Yorkers safe," Hochul said. "I am grateful to the facilities, unions, and health care workers who took important steps to prepare and protect New Yorkers, and we are working with facilities to ensure they remain operational."

Hochul issued an executive order that allows out-of-state health care workers and trained National Guard members to work at hospitals with staffing shortages. Some hospitals have said that they will need to reduce services due to the loss of employees who chose not to get vaccinated.

