Cayuga County health care facilities report over 90% of employees got COVID-19 vaccine

A vast majority of employees at Cayuga County's only hospital and four nursing homes chose to get the COVID-19 vaccine before the state mandate took effect on Monday.
According to the state Department of Health, 84% of Auburn Community Hospital's 1,100 employees are fully vaccinated, up from 80% one week ago. Matthew Chadderdon, the hospital's vice president of marketing and public affairs, told The Citizen that 93.5% of employees have received at least one vaccine dose.
Auburn Community Hospital released a statement ahead of the deadline for the vaccine mandate to announce that a "small number" of employees would resign, but that it wouldn't affect services provided at the hospital.
The vaccine mandate was issued by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in August. Health care workers, including those employed at hospitals and nursing homes, were required to get their first vaccine dose by Monday, Sept. 27.
A review of data provided to the state Department of Health shows the mandate led to increased vaccination rates among employees at Auburn hospital and the four nursing homes in Cayuga County.
Three months ago, Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center had one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state, with 48.3% of employees who received at least one vaccine dose. As of Monday, the employee vaccination rate was 89.9%.
The Commons on St. Anthony, a nursing home in Auburn with 350 employees, reported two weeks that 86.5% of employees received at least one vaccine dose. According to the latest state data, 98.4% of the facility's employees have received at least one dose — the highest rate among the county's four nursing homes.
Northwoods Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Moravia, which has 40 employees, is close behind The Commons with a 98.3% vaccination rate. That's up from 79% three weeks ago and 75.8% in late June.
Finger Lakes Center for Living, a nursing home operated by Auburn Community Hospital, has a 95.9% vaccination rate, up from 79.6% on Sept. 7 and 78.7% on June 30.
|Facility
|June 30
|Sept. 7
|Sept. 27
|Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
|48.3%
|72.2%
|89.9%
|Finger Lakes Center for Living (Auburn)
|78.7%
|79.6%
|95.9%
|Northwoods Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (Moravia)
|75.8%
|79.0%
|98.3%
|The Commons on St. Anthony (Auburn)
|73.4%
|79.1%
|98.4%
|*Note: Rates are based number of employees who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose
There have been similar trends statewide. Gov. Kathy Hochul's office released data on Tuesday that revealed 92.6% of the 143,753 nursing home employees in New York received at least one vaccine dose, up from 82% one week ago and 71% on Aug. 24, the day Hochul took office.
New York has 519,109 hospital employees and 92% have been given at least one shot. As of Wednesday, 87% of New York's hospital employees are fully vaccinated.
"Our greatest responsibility is to protect our most vulnerable, and ensuring that the health care workers who care for our loved ones are vaccinated is critical to keeping New Yorkers safe," Hochul said. "I am grateful to the facilities, unions, and health care workers who took important steps to prepare and protect New Yorkers, and we are working with facilities to ensure they remain operational."
Hochul issued an executive order that allows out-of-state health care workers and trained National Guard members to work at hospitals with staffing shortages. Some hospitals have said that they will need to reduce services due to the loss of employees who chose not to get vaccinated.
