Cayuga County Health Department encouraging COVID-19 vaccines for children

The Cayuga County Health Department on Thursday joined pediatricians, family physicians and county health officials across the state in an effort to get more young children vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a joint statement, the state Association of County Health Officials, state Academy of Family Physicians, and the American Academy of Pediatrics District II New York State lauded recent action by the state Department of Health to reduce the minimum shipment amount of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11 years from 300 doses to 100 doses, saying it will allow many more community-based medical practices to receive and administer the vaccine.

In Cayuga County, the health department has scheduled a vaccine clinic for children ages 5 to 11 from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Fingerlakes Mall at the former Joann Fabric store location.

This will be a Pfizer vaccination. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who should be prepared to provide the child's insurance coverage information. Visitors should enter through the front of the mall to the left of the Bass Pro Shops. Advance registration is required and can be made by visiting cayugacounty.us/health.

The health department said the timing of the first dose clinics and second dose clinics will provide children with full immunity by the December holidays and winter break, and if families plan to gather or travel during the holidays, vaccination provides protection for families and loved ones this holiday season.

Fully vaccinated individuals are exempt from quarantine when they have been exposed to a positive case as long as they remain symptom-free. This means school-aged children will not have to quarantine and miss school if they are fully vaccinated and symptom-free.

The health department said that the pediatric Pfizer vaccine is also available through some local health care provider offices, and families are encouraged to contact their child’s health care provider with any questions or if they prefer to have a child vaccinated at their office.

In addition, some local pharmacies are offering the vaccine, and New York state has vaccination appointments available at the state fairgrounds by visiting covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.

Additionally, parents should contact their schools directly for information on registering their children for the following school-based clinics: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at Cato-Meridian and and Moravia elementary schools; 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at Port Byron elementary school; and 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Weedsport elementary school.

The health department held school clinics in Auburn and southern Cayuga County elementary schools this week, administering first pediatric doses to 154 children. Another 39 are signed up for Saturday's community clinic at the mall, but more than 50 appointment slots remained available as of Thursday morning.

Statewide medical groups also issued messages urging parents of children ages 5 to 11 to get their children vaccinated.

"Our members from the tip of Long Island to Niagara Falls are working to get as many children immunized against COVID as possible, as soon as possible," Dr. Warren Seigel, chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics, District II New York State, said in a news release. "The partnership with local health departments and the support of our state government has made the massive challenge before us doable. We are ready to work with all partners to get the vaccine to as many children as we can. We know that this first wave will be difficult and exhausting, but it will probably only get us to one third of the 1.5 million newly eligible children 5-11 covered. It is our ongoing partnership with state government, county health departments and our colleague family physicians that will help us all move forward to help us reach all questioning and somewhat hesitant parents. And it is our hope that finally, again, working together we can get 90% of children immunized before the start of next school year.”

In addition to its message on pediatric vaccines, Cayuga County officials issued a situational report saying that as of 3 p.m. Thursday there were 48 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county — 15 unvaccinated people and 33 who had been vaccinated. There were 252 people in mandatory isolation and 16 patients hospitalized in Auburn and Syracuse, nine of which are unvaccinated.

