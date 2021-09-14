Cayuga County Health Department faces 'huge challenge' as COVID work overwhelms staff

There is a lot of COVID-related work for the health department. When there are positive cases, the department handles the case investigations and identifies contacts who should quarantine after being exposed to the virus. Contact tracing is time-consuming work. Cuddy said the health department recently hired a public health educator to handle various duties, including working with schools and handling the dissemination of public information on social media. But most of the employee's time has been spent on COVID case investigations.

That's an example of how health department employees have been overwhelmed by the COVID-19 workload. Cuddy explained that there is everyday work the department needs to do, whether it's focusing on other communicable diseases, early intervention or water quality issues.

Because of the uptick in COVID-19 cases, the health department is operating seven days a week. Cuddy told legislators that she is "really conscientious that we need to really stick to hours to preserve our own staff." She mentioned conversations she's had with some employees telling them that they can't work seven days a week.

"It's a huge challenge right now," she said.