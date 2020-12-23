Cayuga County Health Department issues public plea as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

The Cayuga County Health Department is asking for the public's help as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations reach new highs two days before Christmas.
In its situational update on Wednesday, the health department urged residents to stay home when they are sick and, if tested for the virus, to quarantine until they receive their results. The department also relayed reminders about limiting the number of trips to stores, wearing face coverings and maintaining social distance while in public, washing hands frequently and avoiding gatherings with people from different households.
The public plea followed the release of the latest COVID-19 data in Cayuga County. The county admitted 124 new cases on Tuesday and has 132 more awaiting admission. The cases awaiting admission aren't included in the active and confirmed case counts because they haven't been placed into isolation, a requirement for individuals who test positive for the virus.
With the new admissions, there are 610 active COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County — a new record. There is also a record 3,562 residents in mandatory quarantine, which is up nearly 1,300 in one week.
The number of COVID-19 patients at Auburn Community Hospital increased to 35, up from 29 one day ago.
The increase in cases continues to affect two state prisons in Cayuga County. Auburn Correctional Facility has 28 confirmed COVID-19 cases (26 active) among its incarcerated population. There are 35 pending tests, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
At Cayuga Correctional Facility, where there have been two COVID-19 outbreaks this year, the prison has 111 incarcerated individuals who have tested positive for the virus, 26 of which are active cases. Cayuga has the sixth-highest total number of COVID cases in the state prison system.
As the cases continue to spike, the health department reminded residents of the process for notifying individuals after they are tested for COVID-19 and what they should be doing while awaiting the results of their tests.
If you are tested for COVID-19, you should remain home until you receive your results.
"This will reduce the risk of workplace, school, social and community exposures should the result come back as positive," the health department wrote in its update. "If you are notified by a health care provider or testing facility/clinic that you are positive for COVID-19, you are required to isolate at home and the Cayuga County Health Department will be in contact with you."
The health department noted that it may take a few days to contact positive cases after they get their positive results. They also asked residents who test positive for the virus to gather names, addresses and phone numbers of their contacts — information that will be used for contact tracing investigations so that the people who were exposed to the virus can quarantine as a precaution.
