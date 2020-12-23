Cayuga County Health Department issues public plea as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

At Cayuga Correctional Facility, where there have been two COVID-19 outbreaks this year, the prison has 111 incarcerated individuals who have tested positive for the virus, 26 of which are active cases. Cayuga has the sixth-highest total number of COVID cases in the state prison system.

As the cases continue to spike, the health department reminded residents of the process for notifying individuals after they are tested for COVID-19 and what they should be doing while awaiting the results of their tests.

If you are tested for COVID-19, you should remain home until you receive your results.

"This will reduce the risk of workplace, school, social and community exposures should the result come back as positive," the health department wrote in its update. "If you are notified by a health care provider or testing facility/clinic that you are positive for COVID-19, you are required to isolate at home and the Cayuga County Health Department will be in contact with you."

The health department noted that it may take a few days to contact positive cases after they get their positive results. They also asked residents who test positive for the virus to gather names, addresses and phone numbers of their contacts — information that will be used for contact tracing investigations so that the people who were exposed to the virus can quarantine as a precaution.

