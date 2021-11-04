Cayuga County Health Department: No 'test to stay' in schools due to lack of tests

As school superintendents seek to implement test-to-stay programs, the Cayuga County Health Department says there is one problem: There aren't enough COVID-19 tests.

The department released a statement after The Citizen's story on school leaders wanting to adopt test-to-stay to keep students in class. In that story, school superintendents expressed their support for test-to-stay as an alternative to quarantining students or sending them home if they have COVID-like symptoms.

The state Department of Health issued a memo last week about test-to-stay and test-out-of-quarantine options. The state does not recommend either of the alternatives, but provided guidance to local health departments if they choose to allow test-to-stay or testing out of quarantine.

Cayuga County health officials determined that a majority of local health departments are not adopting test-to-stay or test-out-of-quarantine. But the main reason for not pursuing either option is the lack of tests.

In its statement, the health department said antigen and diagnostic tests are "limited" and that "equitable access and distribution to testing is a problem." They noted that the state has not received its antigen test order, which limits the tests available for schools.

While there is increased demand, supply-chain issues are affecting the availability of COVID-19 tests.

"Therefore, while in theory the (test to stay) and (test out of quarantine) strategies might allow more children to stay in school, if test kits aren't available the strategy cannot be implemented. Testing must be equitable," the health department said.

What the health department is prioritizing is administering COVID-19 vaccines to children. Children ages 12-17 are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Federal regulators recently approved the use of the vaccine for younger children ages 5-11.

One benefit of the vaccine is that fully vaccinated individuals do not need to quarantine if they are asymptomatic. If students are vaccinated and identified as a close contact of a positive case, as long as they are symptom-free they can remain in school.

Now that the vaccine can be administered to children ages 5-11, the health department will begin to hold clinics for this age group beginning the week of Nov. 15.

"Our approach will be to offer on-site clinics at schools as well as large-scale vaccination clinics at our centrally located clinic site at the Fingerlakes Mall," the department said, adding that more information will be shared in its COVID-19 press releases.

In other news:

• COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a 10-week low in Cayuga County and dipped into single digits for the first time since late August.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported eight residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, down from 11 on Tuesday and 23 one month ago. Four of the patients are vaccinated, while four are unvaccinated.

Six of the eight patients are ages 70 or older. One is in their 30s and one is in the 10-19 age group.

• Cayuga County had 39 new cases on Wednesday. A majority of the new cases (24) were unvaccinated, but there were 15 vaccinated people who tested positive for COVID-19.

Active cases, which dropped below 200 over the past several days, increased to 210.

• Three COVID-19 booster vaccination clinics are scheduled for next week. The clinics will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday and noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius.

The early clinic on Tuesday is for Pfizer booster shots. The two other clinics are for Moderna booster shots.

Registration is required. To register, visit cayugacounty.us/health and click on "COVID-19 vaccine clinics." If you sign up for an appointment, you should bring photo identification, your health insurance card and COVID-19 vaccination card to the clinic.

Anyone who needs help with the registration process should contact their local government offices or call the Cayuga Community Health Network at (315) 252-4212.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

