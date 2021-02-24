Cayuga County Health Department relaxes COVID-19 quarantine rules for school districts

Recently updated guidelines on COVID-19 quarantining for Cayuga County-area school districts from the Cayuga County Health Department could reduce the amount of students and staff members out of school due to positive virus cases.
The county Board of Health approved the changes at a meeting Tuesday, which was livestreamed through the department's YouTube channel. The new guidelines loosen requirements so that an entire classroom of students will not necessarily be quarantined when someone tests positive, but would instead be limited to people in close contact to that person during their infectious period.
Since September, local education officials have had to temporarily close entire classrooms, grades, buildings and districts due to positive COVID-19 cases. Port Byron Central School District Superintendent Neil O'Brien said these new changes make it less likely that the district will need to shut down and switch to remote-only education again. He also noted almost every Port Byron teacher has been vaccinated at this point, or are on their second dose.
"The combination of these new rules coupled with the staff being vaccinated means the likelihood of us having to go remote again hopefully (means there is) a very little chance of having to go back that way," he said.
Nancy Purdy, the department's director of community health services, said at Tuesday's meeting that "there's some latitude that's been given to counties to utilize the information provided by the state and (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and arrive at this."
In addition, the department's new rules said someone confirmed to be positive "has 90 days of immunity and will not be quarantined during their period unless they develop symptoms." If someone is completely vaccinated, are within three months "following receipt of the last dose in the series" and has stayed asymptomatic since their current exposure, they don't have to quarantine for 90 days after that second dose, the guidelines said. They need proof of receiving two vaccines.
While the recent quarantine protocols make a difference, O'Brien said, he is hoping the state or the CDC soon make further statements that will make it easier to "have more students in a more normal schedule for kids," specifically the idea of softening social distance requirements from 6 feet in schools to 3 feet.
"We rely heavily on electronics right now, We would like to have more face-to-face instruction and less electronics," O'Brien said. "If it was 3 feet, we would move down that pathway."
He also praised the efforts of the Cayuga health department director Kathleen Cuddy and the department's staff overall for their efforts over the last several months.
Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo has publicly advocated for that social distancing reduction as well, and talked about the idea earlier this week with Dr. Betty A. Rosa, the state education commissioner. Pirozzolo said that Rosa said she and her team have been discussing that concept with Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office and will continue to do so.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.