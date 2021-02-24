Cayuga County Health Department relaxes COVID-19 quarantine rules for school districts

In addition, the department's new rules said someone confirmed to be positive "has 90 days of immunity and will not be quarantined during their period unless they develop symptoms." If someone is completely vaccinated, are within three months "following receipt of the last dose in the series" and has stayed asymptomatic since their current exposure, they don't have to quarantine for 90 days after that second dose, the guidelines said. They need proof of receiving two vaccines.

While the recent quarantine protocols make a difference, O'Brien said, he is hoping the state or the CDC soon make further statements that will make it easier to "have more students in a more normal schedule for kids," specifically the idea of softening social distance requirements from 6 feet in schools to 3 feet.

"We rely heavily on electronics right now, We would like to have more face-to-face instruction and less electronics," O'Brien said. "If it was 3 feet, we would move down that pathway."

He also praised the efforts of the Cayuga health department director Kathleen Cuddy and the department's staff overall for their efforts over the last several months.

Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo has publicly advocated for that social distancing reduction as well, and talked about the idea earlier this week with Dr. Betty A. Rosa, the state education commissioner. Pirozzolo said that Rosa said she and her team have been discussing that concept with Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office and will continue to do so.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.