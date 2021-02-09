Cayuga County Health Department reminds travelers to abide by COVID-19 quarantine

If you are traveling before getting the COVID-19 vaccine, the Cayuga County Health Department said Tuesday that you will need to abide by a state-mandated quarantine ahead of receiving the inoculation.
The health department issued travel guidance as families plan trips during school breaks and snowbirds prepare to return to upstate New York. According to the department, the state's 10-day travel quarantine remains in effect.
Anyone who is traveling outside of New York, even if they received the COVID-19 vaccine, must complete a New York state traveler form. The National Guard is helping air travelers complete the form at airports.
Residents who travel to a noncontiguous state — Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Vermont are excluded from the directive — or countries classified as having at least a moderate COVID-19 risk will be required to quarantine for 10 days. There is a way travelers can "test out" of quarantine, but they must have a negative COVID test within three days before returning to New York, quarantine for three days after their arrival and get a second negative COVID test on the fourth day of quarantine.
New York state is currently in phase 1B of its COVID-19 vaccination program, with eligibility recipients including residents age 65 and older,…
If both tests are negative, they can leave quarantine. If the traveler doesn't obtain a negative COVID test before returning to New York, they must quarantine for 10 days.
Travel could affect a resident's plans to get the first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Before being administered the vaccination, anyone who has traveled out of New York must complete the travel quarantine before they attend a clinic.
"With new strains of the virus popping up in different parts of the United States and other countries, it is important that you follow the travel quarantine to protect yourself, your loved ones, those attending and working the vaccination clinics," the health department wrote in its guidance.
The department also reminded residents to wear a mask indoors and outdoors when around people from other households, stay at least six feet away from other people, wash their hands frequently, stay home if you are feeling sick, and stay home if they have been tested for COVID-19 and haven't received your results.
