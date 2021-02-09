Cayuga County Health Department reminds travelers to abide by COVID-19 quarantine

If you are traveling before getting the COVID-19 vaccine, the Cayuga County Health Department said Tuesday that you will need to abide by a state-mandated quarantine ahead of receiving the inoculation.

The health department issued travel guidance as families plan trips during school breaks and snowbirds prepare to return to upstate New York. According to the department, the state's 10-day travel quarantine remains in effect.

Anyone who is traveling outside of New York, even if they received the COVID-19 vaccine, must complete a New York state traveler form. The National Guard is helping air travelers complete the form at airports.

Residents who travel to a noncontiguous state — Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Vermont are excluded from the directive — or countries classified as having at least a moderate COVID-19 risk will be required to quarantine for 10 days. There is a way travelers can "test out" of quarantine, but they must have a negative COVID test within three days before returning to New York, quarantine for three days after their arrival and get a second negative COVID test on the fourth day of quarantine.

